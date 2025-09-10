Mercury Prize 2025 shortlist revealed: See the 12 nominated albums

10 September 2025, 12:43 | Updated: 10 September 2025, 12:49

Fontaines D.C., Sam Fender, Pulp, Wolf Alice and CMAT's albums have made the 2025 Mercury Prize Albums of the Year shortlist
Fontaines D.C., Sam Fender, Pulp, Wolf Alice and CMAT's albums have made the 2025 Mercury Prize Albums of the Year shortlist. Picture: Simon Wheatley, Rough Trade, Press, Sarah Doyle, Rachel Fleminger Hudson

By Jenny Mensah

The 2025 Mercury Prize Albums Of The Year have been revealed with records from Pulp, Fontaines D.C., Sam Fender, Wolf Alice, CMAT and more on the shortlist.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Mercury Prize Albums of the Year has announced its shortlist for 2025.

The prestigious awards, which celebrates the best UK and Irish records of the last year, has named studio efforts from the likes of Sam Fender, Pulp, Wolf Alice and Fontaines D.C.

The Geordie singer-songwriter will be recognised for this third studio album, People Watching, with Britpop legends Pulp's first album in 24 years, More, also up for the honour.

Fontaines D.C and Wolf Alice have received a nod for their fourth studio albums, with the Dublin rockers' Romance and the London quartet's recent release The Clearing also making the shortlist.

Also on the list are the likes of CMAT's EURO-COUNTRY, FKA Twigs' EUSEXUA,

See the full Mercury Prize shortlist for 2025 below...

Who are the 2025 Mercury Prize nominees?

  • CMAT - EURO-COUNTRY
  • Emma-Jean - Thackray Weirdo
  • FKA twigs - EUSEXUA
  • Fontaines D.C. - Romance
  • Jacob Alon - In Limerence
  • Joe Webb - Hamstrings & Hurricanes
  • Martin Carthy - Transform Me Then Into A Fish
  • Pa Salieu - Afrikan Alien
  • PinkPantheress - Fancy That
  • Pulp - More
  • Sam Fender - People Watching
  • Wolf Alice - The Clearing
The 2025 Mercury Prize albums of the Year
The 2025 Mercury Prize albums of the Year. Picture: Press

Earlier this year, The Mercury Prize has announced its ceremony date and new host city for 2025, Newcastle, in partnership with Newcastle City Council and The North East Combined Authority.

The award show take place on Thursday 16th October at the Newcastle Utilita Arena and will feature live performances from many of the twelve shortlisted artists with the evening culminating in the crowning of the overall winner and a live encore.

Remaining tickets to the ceremony are available to buy here.

To celebrate the event Generator - the North’s leading music development agency and Lead Industry Partner for the Mercury Prize - will coordinate a dynamic, week-long regional fringe programme in the lead up to the awards, "celebrating the depth and diversity of Northern talent while creating new opportunities for local artists, venues, and communities".

Read more:

Each year, the shortlist is curated by an independent judging panel of music industry professionals who are eternally passionate about spotlighting artistic achievement across a range of genres.

The 2025 Mercury Prize judges are*:

  • Danielle Perry – Broadcaster & Writer
  • Jamie Cullum - Musician & Broadcaster
  • Jamz Supernova – Broadcaster & DJ
  • Jeff Smith - 6 Music Broadcaster and DJ
  • Lea Stonhill – Music Programming Consultant
  • Mistajam - Songwriter, DJ & Broadcaster
  • Phil Alexander – Creative Director, Kerrang!/Contributing Editor, Mojo
  • Sian Eleri – Radio 1 Broadcaster & DJ
  • Will Hodgkinson - Chief Rock & Pop Critic, The Times
  • Sophie Williams – Music Writer & Broadcaster

*The Chair of the judging panel is Jeff Smith, Head of Music, 6 Music & Radio 2

Last year saw English Teacher take home the 2024 Mercury Prize for their debut album This Could Be Texas.

The Leeds band - comprised of Lily Fontaine, Lewis Whiting, Douglas Frost and Nicholas Eden - who formed in 2020 beat out stiff competition from the likes of Charli XCX's BRAT, Barry Can't Swim' When Will We Land? and The Last Dinner Party's Prelude To Ecstasy.

English Teacher at Mercury Music Awards 2024
English Teacher at Mercury Music Awards 2024. Picture: JMEnternational/Getty Images

See all previous Mercury Prize winners here:

  • 1992: Primal Scream - Screamadelica
  • 1993: Suede – Suede
  • 1994: M People - Elegant Slumming
  • 1995: Portishead - Dummy
  • 1996: Pulp - Different Class
  • 1997: Roni Size Reprazent - New Forms
  • 1998: Gomez - Bring It On
  • 1999: Tavin Singh - OK
  • 2000: Badly Drawn Boy - The Hour Of Bewilderbeast
  • 2001: PJ Harvey - Stories From The City, Stories From The Sea
  • 2002: Ms Dynamite - A Little Deeper
  • 2003: Dizzee Rascal - Boy In Da Corner
  • 2004: Franz Ferdinand - Franz Ferdinand
  • 2005: Antony & The Johnsons - I Am A Bird Now
  • 2006: Arctic Monkeys - Whatever People Say I Am That's What I'm Not
  • 2007: Klaxons - Myths Of The Near Future
  • 2008: Elbow - The Seldom Seen Kid
  • 2009: Speech Debelle - Speech Therapy
  • 2010: The xx - xx
  • 2011: PJ Harvey - Let England Shake
  • 2012: Alt-J - An Awesome Wave
  • 2013: James Blake - Overgrown
  • 2014: Young Fathers - Dead
  • 2015: Benjamin Clementine - At Least For Now
  • 2016: Skepta - Konnichiwa
  • 2017: Sampha - Process
  • 2018: Wolf Alice - Visions Of A Life
  • 2019: Dave - Psychodrama
  • 2020: Michael Kiwuanuka - Kiwanuka
  • 2021: Arlo Parks - Collapsed In Sunbeams
  • 2022: Little Simz - Sometimes I Might Be Introvert
  • 2023: Ezra Collective - Where I'm Meant To Be
  • 2024: English Teacher - This Could Be Texas

Foals - On The Luna (with Felix White)

Read more:

More on the Mercury Prize

Sam Fender, Little Simz, Harry Styles and Wet Leg albums have all been given a Mercury Prize nod

Mercury Prize 2022 Albums of the Year shortlist revealed

Past Mercury winners: Portishead, Badly Drawn Boy, Speech Debelle and PJ Harvey

Who has won the Mercury Prize in previous years?

Albums that didn't win the Mercury Prize

21 albums that surprisingly didn't win the Mercury Prize

TRENDING ON RADIO X

You can listen to Radio X across multiple platforms

How to listen to Radio X

Classic Rock second albums from Black Sabbath, Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd and Metallica.

Classic Rock’s Greatest Follow-Ups: The 20 Best Second Albums

Live Aid, Wembley Stadium, 13th July 1985

Who played at Live Aid in 1985? The complete story and setlist of the iconic event

A screenshot of Noel Gallagher in Oasis' Don't Look Back In Anger video

How Oasis' Don't Look Back In Anger Became Manchester's Unofficial Anthem

Damon Albarn playing with Afrida Express in Rome, 8th July 2025

Damon Albarn: "Oasis won the battle, the war, everything"

Blur