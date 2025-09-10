Mercury Prize 2025 shortlist revealed: See the 12 nominated albums

Fontaines D.C., Sam Fender, Pulp, Wolf Alice and CMAT's albums have made the 2025 Mercury Prize Albums of the Year shortlist. Picture: Simon Wheatley, Rough Trade, Press, Sarah Doyle, Rachel Fleminger Hudson

By Jenny Mensah

The 2025 Mercury Prize Albums Of The Year have been revealed with records from Pulp, Fontaines D.C., Sam Fender, Wolf Alice, CMAT and more on the shortlist.

The Mercury Prize Albums of the Year has announced its shortlist for 2025.

The prestigious awards, which celebrates the best UK and Irish records of the last year, has named studio efforts from the likes of Sam Fender, Pulp, Wolf Alice and Fontaines D.C.

The Geordie singer-songwriter will be recognised for this third studio album, People Watching, with Britpop legends Pulp's first album in 24 years, More, also up for the honour.

Fontaines D.C and Wolf Alice have received a nod for their fourth studio albums, with the Dublin rockers' Romance and the London quartet's recent release The Clearing also making the shortlist.

Also on the list are the likes of CMAT's EURO-COUNTRY, FKA Twigs' EUSEXUA,

See the full Mercury Prize shortlist for 2025 below...

Who are the 2025 Mercury Prize nominees?

CMAT - EURO-COUNTRY

Emma-Jean - Thackray Weirdo

FKA twigs - EUSEXUA

Fontaines D.C. - Romance

Jacob Alon - In Limerence

Joe Webb - Hamstrings & Hurricanes

Martin Carthy - Transform Me Then Into A Fish

Pa Salieu - Afrikan Alien

PinkPantheress - Fancy That

Pulp - More

Sam Fender - People Watching

Wolf Alice - The Clearing

The 2025 Mercury Prize albums of the Year. Picture: Press

Earlier this year, The Mercury Prize has announced its ceremony date and new host city for 2025, Newcastle, in partnership with Newcastle City Council and The North East Combined Authority.

The award show take place on Thursday 16th October at the Newcastle Utilita Arena and will feature live performances from many of the twelve shortlisted artists with the evening culminating in the crowning of the overall winner and a live encore.

Remaining tickets to the ceremony are available to buy here.

To celebrate the event Generator - the North’s leading music development agency and Lead Industry Partner for the Mercury Prize - will coordinate a dynamic, week-long regional fringe programme in the lead up to the awards, "celebrating the depth and diversity of Northern talent while creating new opportunities for local artists, venues, and communities".

Each year, the shortlist is curated by an independent judging panel of music industry professionals who are eternally passionate about spotlighting artistic achievement across a range of genres.

The 2025 Mercury Prize judges are*:

Danielle Perry – Broadcaster & Writer

– Broadcaster & Writer Jamie Cullum - Musician & Broadcaster

- Musician & Broadcaster Jamz Supernova – Broadcaster & DJ

– Broadcaster & DJ Jeff Smith - 6 Music Broadcaster and DJ

- 6 Music Broadcaster and DJ Lea Stonhill – Music Programming Consultant

– Music Programming Consultant Mistajam - Songwriter, DJ & Broadcaster

- Songwriter, DJ & Broadcaster Phil Alexander – Creative Director, Kerrang!/Contributing Editor, Mojo

– Creative Director, Kerrang!/Contributing Editor, Mojo Sian Eleri – Radio 1 Broadcaster & DJ

– Radio 1 Broadcaster & DJ Will Hodgkinson - Chief Rock & Pop Critic, The Times

Chief Rock & Pop Critic, The Times Sophie Williams – Music Writer & Broadcaster

*The Chair of the judging panel is Jeff Smith, Head of Music, 6 Music & Radio 2

Last year saw English Teacher take home the 2024 Mercury Prize for their debut album This Could Be Texas.

The Leeds band - comprised of Lily Fontaine, Lewis Whiting, Douglas Frost and Nicholas Eden - who formed in 2020 beat out stiff competition from the likes of Charli XCX's BRAT, Barry Can't Swim' When Will We Land? and The Last Dinner Party's Prelude To Ecstasy.

English Teacher at Mercury Music Awards 2024. Picture: JMEnternational/Getty Images

Previous Mercury Prize winners:

1992: Primal Scream - Screamadelica

1993: Suede – Suede

1994: M People - Elegant Slumming

1995: Portishead - Dummy

1996: Pulp - Different Class

1997: Roni Size Reprazent - New Forms

1998: Gomez - Bring It On

1999: Tavin Singh - OK

2000: Badly Drawn Boy - The Hour Of Bewilderbeast

2001: PJ Harvey - Stories From The City, Stories From The Sea

2002: Ms Dynamite - A Little Deeper

2003: Dizzee Rascal - Boy In Da Corner

2004: Franz Ferdinand - Franz Ferdinand

2005: Antony & The Johnsons - I Am A Bird Now

2006: Arctic Monkeys - Whatever People Say I Am That's What I'm Not

2007: Klaxons - Myths Of The Near Future

2008: Elbow - The Seldom Seen Kid

2009: Speech Debelle - Speech Therapy

2010: The xx - xx

2011: PJ Harvey - Let England Shake

2012: Alt-J - An Awesome Wave

2013: James Blake - Overgrown

2014: Young Fathers - Dead

2015: Benjamin Clementine - At Least For Now

2016: Skepta - Konnichiwa

2017: Sampha - Process

2018: Wolf Alice - Visions Of A Life

2019: Dave - Psychodrama

2020: Michael Kiwuanuka - Kiwanuka

2021: Arlo Parks - Collapsed In Sunbeams

2022: Little Simz - Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

2023: Ezra Collective - Where I'm Meant To Be

2024: English Teacher - This Could Be Texas

