London is NOT the rudest city in the UK, says survey...

A new survey has only found London the sixth most rude city in the UK. Picture: Laurie Noble/ Getty Creative

The UK capital has only been ranked the 6th rudest city in the UK. See the Top 10 here.

Londoners are often stereotyped as being standoffish and unfriendly, but a new poll has only named the city the sixth rudest in the UK overall.

Preply.com surveyed 1,500 residents from the 30 largest metropolitan areas in the UK, with questions ranging in everything from bad driving habits, to people ignoring strangers.

However, London was NOT named the rudest city and in fact only came in sixth place overall with a rudeness score of 5.54.

Bristol came in first place as the most rudest UK city, with a score of 5.84 on the rudeness scale. The home of Banksy was closely followed by Hull with 5.74 and Coventry with 5.70.

After Coventry on the list were the Scottish cities of Glasgow and Edinburgh in fourth and fifth place respectively, with a 5.57 and 5.54 rudeness score.

After London, Leeds, Belfast,Birmingham and Newcastle rounded off the Top 10 of rudest cities, scoring 5.52, 5.48, 5.47 and 5.38 respectively.

See the Top 10 rudest cities in the UK, according to Preply:

Bristol - 5.84 Hull - 5.74 Coventry - 5.70 Glasgow - 5.57 Edinburgh - 5.54 London - 5.54 Leeds - 5.52 Belfast - 5.48 Birmingham - 5.47 Newcastle - 5.38

Some of the biggest indicators used to measure rudeness included queue jumping, not respecting personal space, not tipping, making phone conversations on loud speaker, not acknowledging strangers, not slowing down for pedestrians and watching videos in public.

When it came to particular offences, Coventry scored the most highly for being absorbed by your phone in public, Leicester came out worst when it came to allowing cars to merge in public and Hull were the biggest offenders for people being the most noisy and not acknowledging strangers.

According to the survey, Sheffield was the most polite city overall, scoring only a 4.90 on the rudeness scale.

The city - which was responsible for Arctic Monkeys - was followed by Derby, Bradford, Cardiff and Nottingham, which were ranked second, third, fourth and fifth most polite cities respectfully.

Arctic Monkeys' home city of Sheffield has been ranked the most polite city in the UK. Picture: Press/Zackery Michael

See the Top 10 most polite cities in the UK, according to Preply:

Sheffield - 4.90 Derby - 4.90 Bradford - 4.94 Cardiff - 5.09 Nottingham - 5.17 Leicester - 5.20 Manchester - 5.24 Southampton - 5.31 Liverpool - 5.31 Newcastle - 5.38

See the full survey results here.