Toby Tarrant tries out Chris Moyles' new glasses look on I'm A Celeb

The Radio X DJ has shared a new look in the I'm A Celeb jungle and Toby Tarrant thought he would give it a try.

It's been a full week and one day since Chris Moyles entered the jungle on I'm A Celeb... Get Me Out Of Here! and he's been showing us more of himself day by day.

After proving he could overcome his fear of heights, the Radio X DJ has now shown the world how he looks with his bold new reading glasses on.

Naturally, the image change didn't go unnoticed by Toby Tarrant, who thought he'd give the spectacular look a try live on-air.

It's fair to say that Toby didn't think it was a convincing look for himself, though.

Toby Tarrant tries out Chris Moyles' I'm A Celeb reading glasses. Picture: Radio X/ITV

Meanwhile, the team have been showing their support for I'm A Celeb by taking part in some Bushtucker trials of their own.

Unfortunately for Audio Producer Chris, he pulled the short straw quite a few times.

