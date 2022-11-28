Matt Hancock has "no intention" of stepping down as an MP after I'm A Celeb

Tabloid reports have claimed the controversial politician will enter a career in showbiz after coming third in the reality TV show.

A spokesperson for Matt Hancock has claimed that the MP will not be stepping away from politics after coming third in this year's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

They told Sky News: "Matt has no intention of standing down or stepping away from politics and there has been no conversation with Mayah Riaz or any other PR."

According to The Sun, the former Health Secretary's partner Gina Coladangelo has been in talks with her PR friend Mayah Riaz about the former Health Secretary's next moves.

A source told the newspaper: “Gina has been speaking to her about a change of career for him.

"They’re aware they need to act fast and capitalise on the huge interest in him post-jungle.”

The politician caused controversy for taking part in the reality TV show, following his stint as Health Secretary during the COVID-19 pandemic and his subsequent resignation for breaking his own social distancing guidelines.

He told presenters Ant and Dec: “I just wanted to show what I am like as a person.

“Lots of people come to me with preconceived ideas for obvious reasons and I just wanted to be myself.

"But I actually strongly believed as politicians as a whole we don’t come across as human enough.”

While he was in the camp, a banner was flown above the set in Australia demanding the Conservative MP to "get out" of the jungle.

Campaign group 38 Degrees claimed responsibility for the message, which read "Covid Bereaved say get out of here", on behalf of the group COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice UK.

Matthew McGregor, chief executive of 38 Degrees, said: "No-one has forgotten how Matt Hancock conducted himself during the Covid-19 pandemic: not the general public, not his campmates, and certainly not those who lost loved ones.

"Our message emblazoned across the skies makes crystal clear to Matt Hancock: you should be representing the people of West Suffolk and giving Covid Bereaved Families the answers they deserve, rather than playing games for dingo dollars, plastic stars and a [reported] £400,000 paycheck."

England Lionness Jill Scott MBE was crowned Queen Of The Jungle in last night's show (27th November), with Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner coming second.