Jack Osbourne: Everything you should know about the I'm A Celeb 2025 contestant

Jack Osbourne poses for I'm A Celeb, in 2024, and in 2011. Picture: ITV/Getty/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The TV personality and son of the late Black Sabbath legend Ozzy Osbourne has been making quite an impression on the show so far.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! is officially underway, kicking of last Sunday (16th November).

So far, the line-up has provided plenty of value, with everyone from Ruby Wax to Martin Kemp getting stuck in to jungle life.

Jack Osbourne is certainly earning his keep, setting up the fire at camp, sharing tales from across his life and opening up about the recent loss of his father Ozzy Osbourne.

He's clearly quite an open book, but how much do we know about Jack Osbourne? Get the low down on Jack Osbourne's age, origins, Instagram handle, TV credits, wife, kids and more.

Meet Jack Osbourne - I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2025 Line-Up

Who is Jack Osbourne?

Jack Osbourne is best known as a TV personality and star of MTV show The Osbournes and the son of the late Black Sabbath legend Ozzy Osbourne.

How old is Jack Osbourne?

Jack Osbourne was born on 8th November 1985 and at the time of this article being published is 40 years old.

What is Jack Osbourne's accent?

Jack Osbourne's accent is a mix of British and American. The son of legendary Brummie rocker Ozzy and London-born Sharon Osbourne, Jack spent the first six years of his life in Buckinghamshire, before the family made their first move to LA. After a short return back to Bucks, the family then moved out to Beverly Hills permanently, which accounts for his authentic transatlantic accent.

What else has Jack Osbourne been in?

Jack is most famous for taking part in The Osbournes, but Osbourne has has a fairly extensive TV and film career, both in front of and behind the scenes. In 2002, Jack made a cameo in Austin Powers in Goldmember, and a year later played the character Andy in That '70s show.

Jack has also appeared in the film New York Minute (2004) and has featured in several TV series, including Howard Stern on Demand (2011), Return of the Mac (2017), Fright Club (2021-2022), Super Mega Cakes (2025) and The Road (2025).

Jack Osbourne has also produced and executive produced several series and films, including Osbournes Reloaded (2009), God Bless Ozzy Osbourne (2011), Wreckage of My Past: The Story of Ozzy Osbourne (2012), Destination Osbourne (2016), Sharon Flipping Osbourne (2017), Ozzy & Jack's World Detour (2016-2018), The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne (2020) and more.

Jack also has an interest in the paranormal and has presented and produced the likes of Jack Osbourne's Night of Terror: Bigfoot (2022), Portals to Hell (2019-2022), Jack Osbourne's Haunted Homecoming (2022) and Jack Osbourne's Buried Bloodlines (2023).

Back in 2013, Jack Osbourne also took part in Dancing With The Stars, the US version of Strictly, and more recently in 2023 Jack featured in FOX's Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.

Jack Osbourne on FOX's Special Forces: World's Toughest Test - Season Two. Picture: FOX via Getty Images

What has Jack said about his dad Ozzy Osbourne?

Jack has already opened up about his dad Ozzy Osbourne's passing on I'm A Celeb in a heartwarming conversation with Lisa Riley. "It was definitely a shock," he admitted, despite his ill health. "I mean we knew he was sick for a while, but we didn't think it would be that quick."

"He would be so supportive of this," he added, though he admitted things were still fresh and he was still navigating his grief.

Watch the emotional moment below:

Jack Osbourne gets emotional over Ozzy's death on I'm A Celeb

Who is Jack Osbourne married to?

Jack Osbourne was married to Lisa Stelly from 2012-2019 and the pair divorced due to "irreconcilable differences". He is now married to current wife, interior designer Aree Gearhart, 34, who he wed in 2023. The couple debuted their relationship at the 2019 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, where they were spotted sitting together and holding hands.

Jack Osbourne attends the 2019 American Music Awards with Aree Gearhart. Picture: Jeff Kravitz/AMA2019/FilmMagic for dcp/Getty

How many children does Jack Osbourne have?

Jack Osbourne has four children: Pearl Clementine, Andy Rose and Minnie Theodora with his ex-wife Lisa Stelly, and Maple Artemis with his wife Aree Gearhart.

How much is Jack Osbourne worth?

According to the Daily Mail, Jack Osbourne is worth approximately £11.4 million.

