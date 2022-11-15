Watch a clip of Chris Moyles taking part in tonight's I'm A Celebrity trial!

Chris, Boy George and Babatúndé Aléshé are set to take on the "Angel Of Agony" in tonight's episode.

Chris Moyles will take part in a terrifying challenge in tonight's episode of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! (Tuesday 15th November).

The Radio X DJ will be one of three celebrities to take on the "Angel Of Agony", alongside musician Boy George and comedian Babatúndé Aléshé.

Viewers of the hit ITV show were delighted when MP Matt Hancock was NOT chosen to take part in the task, after taking on all of the daily challenges so far.

On Monday night (14th November), Hancock was buried in an underground pit full of snakes and challenged to get as many stars as possible.

Tonight's task will see Chris, George and Baba take on the "Angel Of Agony", a series of vertical cages, full of snakes, scorpions and cockroaches, with a selection of stars to collect...

Meanwhile, Chris Moyles has been telling Matt Hancock the story of how he left his job at the BBC in 2012... and ended up starting a new life with a new girlfriend.

Chris hosted the Radio 1 breakfast show between 2004 and 2012 and admitted: “I left happy, [but] I was a bit cross after I left... They handled it so badly. I went in with my agent and the controller he goes, ‘Look, this isn’t very easy, I think it’s time we wrapped the show up. We’re going to announce in the news at half ten that Nick Grimshaw’s taking over'."

Chris continued: “My agent went, ‘That’s out of order’ and it all got a bit steamy. I’m like, ‘Both of you calm down, stop'."

"I said to the boss, ‘You can’t do that.’ He goes, ‘Well if we don’t do that, it’ll get out.’ I said, ‘Well up until 60 seconds ago, I didn’t know about it. I have to announce that I’m coming off the breakfast show and we have to work out what’s happening. This is not a two minute conversation and that’s naughty.’

"So I said, let me make the announcement and then I’d love to get involved with how we then announce who is going to take over.’ And they announced it at 10.30 the next morning. They gave us three months to say goodbye, which was great."

The broadcaster then explained how he met his partner Tiffany Austin in the gap between leaving Radio 1 and starting his new show on Radio X in 2015.

Chris explained: “I decided to take a year off at that point. And that was fun. I went and rented a house in LA for a month, text all my mates that lived there and people I’d got to know going, ‘I’m back in town for 4 weeks, let’s get a coffee, let’s get dinner, let’s go to the pub.’ And I had a little life. And that’s where I met Tiff. She was living there.”

"So everything happens for a reason.”

Chris in the Bush Telegraph later added: “When you do the breakfast show on Radio 1 you get these amazing opportunities coming your way, but you always know in the back of your head, one day that will finish.

"So when it did finish, to do the musical, to do my own tour, and then meet my future girlfriend - then my life changed entirely. So, no regrets, all happy, it’s been a good journey so far.”

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! returns to ITV at 9.15pm on Tuesday 15th November.

