I'm A Celebrity 2025 line-up: Meet the cast, start date & how to watch

The line-up for I'm A Celeb 2025. Picture: ITV

As I'm A Celeb launches this weekend, we take a look at the stars in the jungle this year and when and how you can watch them.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2025 officially launches this weekend and there's already plenty of buzz surrounding its cast.

The starting line-up has officially been revealed with everyone from Heart presenter Kelly Brook to Jack Osbourne - TV personality and the son of the late Black Sabbath legend Ozzy Osbourne - set to take part.

Find out everything we know about the I'm A Celeb 2025 cast so far, including their ages, Instagram handles and what they're known for.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! starts this Sunday 16th November at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! starts on Sunday 16th November. Picture: ITV

Who's on the I'm A Celeb 2024 line-up?

Ruby Wax OBE, 72, Presenter, Author & Comedy Legend - Instagram: @rubywax

Martin Kemp, 64, Actor & Pop Legend - Instagram: @martinjkemp

Kelly Brook, 45, Heart Radio DJ & Model - Instagram: @iamkb

Aitch, 25, Brit Award-Winning Rapper - Instagram: @aitch

Alex Scott MBE, 41, Sports Broadcaster & Former Lioness - Instagram: @alexscott2

Angry Ginge, 23, Content Creator - Instagram: @angryginge13

Shona McGarty, 34, EastEnders Star - Instagram:

Eddie Kadi, 42, Comedian - Instagram: @comeddiekadi

Lisa Riley, 49, Emmerdale Star - Instagram: @lisajaneriley

Jack Osbourne, 40, TV Personality - Instagram: @jackosbourne

Find out more about the confirmed I'm A Celeb 2025 cast and their reasons for being on the show below...

When does I'm A Celeb 2025 start?

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! starts this Sunday 16th November at 9pm on ITV1, STV and ITVX.

Ruby Wax, OBE is in the 2025 I'm A Celeb line-up. Picture: ITV

Ruby Wax OBE, 72, Instagram: @rubywax

Presenter, Author & Comedy Legend

Phobias: "I’m not scared of anything!"

Role in camp: "The person who mingles and who will chat to everyone to find out about their lives."

Best & worst attributes: "I’d like to think I am easy to get on with and I will be able to calm everyone down. My worst? I’m a voyeur and I will be watching everyone."

Biggest misconception you want to dispel in the jungle: "To show people I’m not aggressive. I was stereotyped during my career."

Dream camper: "I really wouldn’t pick a celebrity; I would pick Barack Obama, he is the person I would most like to meet."

Martin Kemp is in the cast of I'm A Celeb 2025. Picture: ITV

Actor & Pop Legend, Spandau Ballet member

Phobias: "If you ask me to pick rats up, I can feel the shudder go through my body. I’m not very good with heights either and like everyone, your stomach goes wobbly!"

Role in camp: "I have got a lot of life experience and different stories from different parts of my life, but I will wait to see what my role will be."

Best & worst attributes: "I’m a calm person and I am quite laid back so when people do get flustered or are missing home, I will be a good person to come to. My worst? I snore! I have to wear those nose strips!"

Dream camper: "Lets go big! Robert de Niro or Al Pacino."

Kelly Brook joins the line-up of I'm A Celeb 2025. Picture: ITV

Heart Radio DJ & Model

Phobias: "I’m really petrified of heights. As you get older, you are more aware of what can go wrong. When you are younger, you are like Teflon!"

Role in camp: "I’m happy to cook or clean and fill in any missing gaps."

Best & worst attributes: "I like to have a giggle and keep the energy positive. My worst? I am not great in the mornings and it takes me a while to wake up - so in the morning I would stay clear, especially if I am not having my coffee every day!"

Dream camper: "Ant & Dec. They are very well dressed and it would be fun to be in with them to see how they survive. Previous contestants like Myleene Klass would also be fun."

Aitch is in the I'm A Celeb Jungle 2025 line-up. Picture: ITV

Brit Award-Winning Rapper

Phobias: "I don’t have any phobias but I am not looking forward to eating or drinking anything I don’t want to."

Role in camp: "Singer and entertainer - but there might be someone who can sing a little bit better than me - so they can take over! But I will be keeping the vibes up."

Biggest misconception you want to dispel in the jungle: "I want people to understand I am not just a stereotypical obnoxious rapper who you can’t approach."

Best & worst attributes: "I’d like to think I am going to make everyone feel at home and comfortable. I will bring energy to the jungle. My worst? I am a terrible snorer. I even snore in a Northern accent!"

Dream camper: "I wouldn’t say he is my hero, but someone who would make the jungle a million times easier - and don’t ask me why, as I don’t have that answer – is Snoop Dogg."

Alex Scott is in the I'm A Celeb 2025 jungle. Picture: ITV

Sports Broadcaster & Former Lioness

Phobias: "Heights is my thing, it always has been."

Role in camp: "I am good at cooking, if I am following a recipe book! I hope to bring a lot of positivity to camp."

Best & worst attributes: "Being upbeat and positive when things get tough. This is an experience only a few people have had the opportunity to do. I don’t want to be that energy sapper."

Biggest misconception you want to dispel in the jungle: "People have an idea of who I am on TV and so it will be nice to show my real self."

Dream camper: "Someone of the same ilk as Sir Stephen Fry."

Angry Ginge -whose real name Morgan Burtwistle - is entering the I'm A Celeb 2025 jungle. Picture: ITV

Content Creator - real name Morgan Burtwistle

Phobias: "I am not a big fan of spiders."

Best & worst attributes: "I’d like to think I’m good at communication, making sure everyone is okay. My worst attribute? I do snore!"

Role in camp: "Motivator, to make sure everyone is happy in the camp."

Aside from family, what will you miss the most whilst in camp: "Football and streaming. I make YouTube videos all the time and it’s going to be interesting to see what it will be like not doing them."

Dream camper: "Wayne Rooney. He is a very funny guy."

Shona McGarty - who plays Whitney Dean in Eastenders - is in the I'm A Celeb 2025 cast. Picture: ITV

Shona McGarty, 34

Actress, EastEnders Star, playing Whitney Dean

Phobias: "I don’t like the trials when they fill the tank up and it gets higher and higher."

Best & worst attributes: "I’d like to think I’m down to earth and if there is any confrontation, I will be the one saying: ‘Guys, let’s have fun’. My worst? Apparently I sleep with my eyes slightly open! And I do snore."

Role in camp: "Shoulder to cry on, the person who will look after everybody if they are feeling sad. I am very patient and I don’t ever lose my temper."

Dream camper: "Angelina Jolie. Can you imagine? That would be amazing."

Biggest misconception you want to dispel in the jungle: "For a long time, I’ve been hiding behind a character and I’ve only been known for it. This is going to be a chance to be my stupid self!"

Eddie Kadi is part of the I'm A Celeb 2025 line-up. Picture: ITV

Comedian

Phobias: "All creepy crawlies. I am dreading the trials the most."

Role in camp: "I will be the ‘Dad’ in the camp. I am the eldest in my family and I have always been there for my siblings. I love making people feel good."

Best & worst attributes: "I would like to think I will bring a family vibe to the camp. I love making sure everyone is getting along and I don’t want to be overbearing. My worst? I am not that great in the mornings. It might take me a couple of hours."

Dream camper: "Jackie Chan. He would smash every single challenge and trial. It would also be a great conversation with him."

Biggest misconception you want to dispel in the jungle: "I think people think, ‘Oh Eddie, I have never seen him unhappy or serious.’ They are going to see a side where they will realise they can have a serious conversation with me. I’m a warm person and a good listener."

Emmerdale star Lisa Riley is in the cast of I'm A Celeb 2025. Picture: ITV

Actress, Emmerdale Star

Phobias: "I’m petrified of rats, confined spaces and the dark."

Role in camp: "A shoulder to cry on and a Mamma."

Best & worst attributes: "My best is to eradicate trivia and whinging. If morale is low, I would like to think we could have a good giggle. My worst? Farting – and if they put beans in the diet, I’m screwed!"

Biggest misconception you want to dispel in the jungle: "That I eat chips, chips and more chips, as I don’t."

Dream camper: "Madonna and David Schwimmer."

Jack Osbourne will enter the jungle for I'm A Celeb 2025. Picture: ITV

TV Personality, The Osbournes star, podcaster, son of late Black Sabbath legend Ozzy Osbourne

Phobias: "I’m not a big bug person. Spiders? Here’s the thing: you can’t be like, ‘I don’t mind a house spider’ because they are not house spiders in the jungle. They are f**king aliens!"

Role in camp: "I’ve done three jungle expeditions in the past and I hope I can be a soundboard for people."

Best & worst attributes: "I’d like to think I can always be pretty funny in groups like this. My worst? I get up to pee a lot at night!"

Dream camper: "I would like someone funny like Ricky Gervais."

Ant and Dec will return to host I'm A Celeb 2025. Picture: ITV

Who's hosting I'm A Celeb 2025?

Ant and Dec. The British TV presenting duo - comprised of Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly - return as the beloved hosts of I'm A Celeb this year.

Who will be the late arrivals for I'm A Celeb 2025?

According to The Sun, the late arrivals for I'm A Celeb this year so far will be presenter and podcaster Vogue Williams and Celebs Go Dating star and TV personality Tom-Read Wilson.

My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast co-host Vogue Williams is reported to be a late arrival on I'm A Celeb this year. Picture: SOPA Images Limited/Alamy Live News

How long is I'm A Celeb 2025 on for?

I'm A Celeb usually airs for approximately three weeks. With a start time of Sunday 16th November this year, we can estimate that this year's final will take place on Sunday 7 December.

Who won I'm A Celeb 2024?

Danny Jones won I'm A Celebrity last year and was declared King of the Jungle in 2024 with Coleen Rooney and Rev. Richard Coles finishing in second and third place respectively.

