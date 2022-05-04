How to watch Radio X Presents Blossoms with Barclaycard

Radio X Presents Blossoms with Barclaycard. Picture: Radio X

Here's how you'll be able to see highlights from the trio's amazing show at the O2 Academy Islington on Global Player this Sunday night.

Blossoms played a spectacular show at the O2 Academy Islington in London on Wednesday (4th May).

Radio X Presents Blossoms with Barclaycard saw the Stockport quintet give their new album Ribbon Around The Bomb an airing in an intimate room full of fans.

You'll be able to watch highlights from the show at 7pm on Sunday 8th May, ONLY at Global Player.

The Islington show came as Blossoms readied themselves for a summer of activity, which includes a headline set at Neighbourhood Weekender, appearances at Glastonbury, Y Not and Truck festivals, and supporting The Killers at their huge outdoor shows in June.

Blossoms will then head to North America for more gigs in August, before returning to Europe in the autumn.

The band's latest single, The Sulking Poet, was a recent Radio X Record Of The Week.

Blossoms in 2022. Picture: Madeleine Penfold/Press

How to watch Radio X Presents Blossoms with Barclaycard

