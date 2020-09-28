Fred Perry stops selling polo shirt after it becomes associated with far right group

Members of the Proud Boys have been known to sport this Fred Perry polo. Picture: Gerardo Mora/Getty Images

The clothing brand will stop selling their Black/Yellow/Yellow twin tipped shirt in the US after its association with the Proud Boys.

Fred Perry has pulled one of its most famous polo shirts in the United States after it has become associated with a neo-fascist organisation.

The clothing brand - which has been associated with many trends and cultures over the years - has denounced the Proud Boys group and announced their decision to stop selling their Black/Yellow/Yellow twin tipped shirt in the US from September 2019.

A statement on their website reads: "Fred Perry does not support and is in no way affiliated with the Proud Boys.

"It is incredibly frustrating that this group has appropriated our Black/Yellow/Yellow twin tipped shirt and subverted our Laurel Wreath to their own ends."

It adds: "The Fred Perry shirt is a piece of British subcultural uniform, adopted by various groups of people who recognise their own values in what it stands for. We are proud of its lineage and what the Laurel Wreath has represented for over 65 years: inclusivity, diversity and independence. The Black/Yellow/Yellow twin tipped shirt has been an important part of that uniform since its introduction in the late 70s, and has been adopted generation after generation by various subcultures, without prejudice."

Fred Perry does not support and is in no way affiliated with the Proud Boys. Read our statement here. — Fred Perry (@fredperry) September 25, 2020

The statement continues: "Despite its lineage, we have seen that the Black/Yellow/Yellow twin tipped shirt is taking on a new and very different meaning in North America as a result of its association with the Proud Boys.

"That association is something we must do our best to end. We therefore made the decision to stop selling the Black/Yellow/Yellow twin tipped shirt in the US from September 2019, and we will not sell it there or in Canada again until we’re satisfied that its association with the Proud Boys has ended.

"To be absolutely clear, if you see any Proud Boys materials or products featuring our Laurel Wreath or any Black/Yellow/Yellow related items, they have absolutely nothing to do with us, and we are working with our lawyers to pursue any unlawful use of our brand."

The brand, which was launched in 1952 by the Wimbledon champion of the same name, concluded: "Frankly we can’t put our disapproval in better words than our Chairman did when questioned in 2017:

"Fred was the son of a working class socialist MP who became a world tennis champion at a time when tennis was an elitist sport. He started a business with a Jewish businessman from Eastern Europe. It’s a shame we even have to answer questions like this. No, we don’t support the ideals or the group that you speak of. It is counter to our beliefs and the people we work with,” J

John Flynn, Fred Perry Chairman 2017".