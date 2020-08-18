Wuhan pool party goes viral showing a sea of festival-goers

People have flocked to share images of the pool party, which took place in China's Hubei province where COVID-19 first emerged.

Images from a Wuhan pool party have gone viral with scenes of densely packed revellers being shared across social media.

The city, which is located in the Hubei province of China, is known as "ground zero" for the coronavirus - as it was the location where COVID-19 first emerged.

Picturs of the partygoers - who were packed shoulder to shoulder without a face mask in sight - were taken at Wuhan Maya Beach Water park, as much of the world continues to deal with the effects of the pandemic.

A crowd of party-goers enjoy a pool party in Wuhan, China's centra Hubei province where COVID-19 first broke out. Picture: STR/AFP via Getty Images

As reported by the BBC, Wuhan went into a strict and unprecedented lockdown on 23 January, with the city cut off from the rest of the China.

March saw lockdown slowly ease in the area, and the city was brought out of lockdown in April. Though the city witnessed a small spike in cases after lockdown was lifted, authorities introduced a widespread testing programme for all of its 11 million residents.

By July, most public spaces such as cinemas, libraries and museums re-opened, allowing half capacity, while permission had to be granted for larger scale events.

Now there is no ban on public gatherings in the area, with the city's inhabitants able to enjoy scenes like those witnessed in these images.

Festival-goers in Wuhan sit in dinghies at a pool party in Wuhan, China. Picture: STR/AFP via Getty Images

These visuals from Wuhan come after the UK's first socially distanced venue opened last week.

Sam Fender opened the Virgin Money Unity Arena on Tuesday 11 August, seeing him play to 2100 fans who were separated in their social bubbles by socially distanced viewing platforms.

Watch Sam Fender play his opening song at the venue here:

Speaking to Radio X ahead of the event, which took place in Newcastle's Gosforth Park, he said: "I just think the most important thing about today and about this time is reassuring people that this is going to end. “

We will get back to our lives. We will be in fields, absolutely steaming, drinking lukewarm cider in the boiling sun, listening to some rock band”.

He added: “It will come back”.

Fender - who played a selection of hits and even treated fans to some new music - also shared his pride that he kicked off the first gigs of this kind, and that they took place on his home turf.

"I’m buzzing that we’ve been given the go-ahead by the government and I’m also buzzing that this is the first time it’s happening and it’s our region. It’s the North East, it’s Newcastle that’s doing it. I’m proud that the Geordies are being the trailblazers on this one.”

