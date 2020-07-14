WATCH: Banksy targets London Underground with artwork supporting mask-wearing

14 July 2020, 15:42 | Updated: 14 July 2020, 15:55

The iconic Bristol street artist has shared an important message on London's tube to make a powerful statement amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Banksy has shared a powerful statement on wearing masks by unveiling his latest art on the London tube.

The famous street artist has taken a leaf out of The Jam's book and headed Underground for his latest stunt, which sees him reveal his stance on mask-wearing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The piece, which appeared in the capital city's Circle Line this week, sees a variety of rats stencilled and spray painted across the tube either with masks and hand sanitiser... or a distinct lack thereof.

Watch the video above, which was shared by the artist along with the caption: "If you don’t mask - you don’t get."

Banksy unveils new artwork on the London Underground which supports mask wearing
Banksy unveils new artwork on the London Underground which supports mask wearing. Picture: Instagram/Banksy

The end of the video makes a nod to Chumbawamba's Tubthumping hit with the words: "I get lockdown" followed by "But I get up again" also featured as part of his dynamic piece.

The work was unveiled on the same day it was announced that shoppers in England must wear face masks from 24 July.

No.10 said that non-compliance with the rules will include a fine of up to £100, which will be down to police to enforce, though staff in shops are expected to encourage the policy.

READ MORE: Get the latest on the coronavirus here

READ MORE: When did the UK go into lockdown?

Latest On Radio X

Bastille

Why are Bastille called Bastille?

Bastille

Dave Grohl performs in Foo Fighters in 1996

Dave Grohl: Being a frontman was "terrifying" for the first 10 years

Foo Fighters

Bob Geldof performs in 1984

Bob Geldof on personal toll of Live Aid: "It probably ended up costing me my marriage."

Music News

Alanis Morissette in her Ironic video

Alanis Morissette talks years of “shaming” over Ironic not being ironic

Music News

Maximo Park and Gorillaz

Only a music genius can score 10/10 on this 2005 lyric quiz!

Quizzes

Live Aid In 1985

Was Live Aid the greatest gig ever?

Features

Latest Videos

Chris Moyles and Judge Rob Rinder discuss class and it gets a bit heated

WATCH: Chris Moyles and Judge Rinder debate who's more working class!
This week's mystery guest Ronnie Le Drew talks that naughty episode of Rainbow

WATCH: Zippy star Ronnie Le Drew talks Rainbow's "naughty" episode
Chris Moyles' rant about The Podcast Awards is gold

VIDEO: Chris Moyles' rant at The Podcast Awards is hilarious

DMA's 2020

DMA's Johnny Took talks through The Glow album track by track

Music News