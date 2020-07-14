WATCH: Banksy targets London Underground with artwork supporting mask-wearing

The iconic Bristol street artist has shared an important message on London's tube to make a powerful statement amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Banksy has shared a powerful statement on wearing masks by unveiling his latest art on the London tube.

The famous street artist has taken a leaf out of The Jam's book and headed Underground for his latest stunt, which sees him reveal his stance on mask-wearing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The piece, which appeared in the capital city's Circle Line this week, sees a variety of rats stencilled and spray painted across the tube either with masks and hand sanitiser... or a distinct lack thereof.

Watch the video above, which was shared by the artist along with the caption: "If you don’t mask - you don’t get."

Banksy unveils new artwork on the London Underground which supports mask wearing. Picture: Instagram/Banksy

The end of the video makes a nod to Chumbawamba's Tubthumping hit with the words: "I get lockdown" followed by "But I get up again" also featured as part of his dynamic piece.

The work was unveiled on the same day it was announced that shoppers in England must wear face masks from 24 July.

No.10 said that non-compliance with the rules will include a fine of up to £100, which will be down to police to enforce, though staff in shops are expected to encourage the policy.

The guidance on face coverings in England is changing.



From 24 July, it will be mandatory to wear a face covering in shops and supermarkets, as well as on public transport.



Your face covering must cover your nose and mouth at all times. pic.twitter.com/qKKqNDSAu5 — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) July 14, 2020

