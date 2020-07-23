Viagogo "refuse" refunds for gigs postponed during COVID-19 pandemic

23 July 2020, 17:13 | Updated: 23 July 2020, 17:36

Crowds at Reading Festival 2019 - Day One
Crowds at Reading Festival 2019 - Day One. Picture: Simone Joyner/Getty Images

According to reports, the secondary ticketing site is offering refunds for cancelled events, but not postponed shows that will take place next year.

Music lovers looking for refunds for tickets bought by Viagogo may find themselves disappointed, according to one consumer watchdog.

Which? reports that the secondary ticketing site is offering refunds to customers if an event is cancelled, but not if it has been postponed.

Hundreds of gigs and events have been forced to cancel due to the coronavirus pandemic, but many events due to take place this year - including gigs from The Killers, Green Day's Hella Mega Tour and Glastonbury Festival - have given ticket holders the chance to get a refund or transfer their tickets to 2021.

However, Viagogo's terms and conditions mean that tickets bought through their site will only offer a refund or a voucher worth 125% for cancelled events.

READ MORE: The return of outdoor gigs - what should you expect?

However, Viagogo has advised customers who cannot attend a rescheduled event to relist tickets on its website, which does enable the company to take commission from new buyers.

A spokesperson for Viagogo said: “This is an unprecedented time for the live events industry, and we understand that customers might be left disappointed by the fact that thousands of events globally are being postponed, rescheduled or cancelled.

"If an event is rescheduled, the customer’s tickets remain valid, per our terms and conditions, and therefore they are not entitled to a refund. The customer always has the option of relisting their tickets on the platform if they can no longer attend the new date.“If an event is completely cancelled the customer is entitled to a cash refund or 125% voucher. In the case of refunds, we appreciate our customers’ patience while we process their request.”

READ MORE: Gigs and festivals affected by the coronavirus pandemic

Latest On Radio X

Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash

Why does Slash From Guns N' Roses always wear a hat?

Guns N' Roses

Laura Marling, Michael Kiwanuka, Georgia, Sports Team and Stormzy are among the nods for the 2020 Mercury Prize

2020 Mercury Prize Albums of the Year revealed

Elton John and his ex wife Renate Blauel on their wedding day on 14 February 1984

Who is Elton John’s ex-wife Renate Blauel and where is she now?
The Streets' Mike Skinner performs at Lowlands Festival 2019

Mike Skinner 'winces slightly' at Fit But You Know It

Music News

Amy Winehouse at the BRIT Awards 2007

Is Amy Winehouse's Black to Black her most tragic song?

Features

The Courteeners frontman Liam Fray on day 2 of TRNSMT Festival 2018

QUIZ: Throw away your Courteeners albums if you can't get 10/10 on this quiz

Quizzes

Latest Videos

Matthew Crosby and Elis James play Betabet on Radio X

WATCH: Matthew Crosby plays Betabet with Elis James

Bill & Ted Face the Music movie poster

Bill & Ted Face the Music latest trailer revealed: When is it released?
Chris Moyles talks to friend of the show Clinton Baptiste

WATCH: Clinton Baptiste calls into The Chris Moyles Show

Pippa reads out her dinner invite to Michelle and Barack Obama

VIDEO: Pippa sent Michelle and Barack Obama a dinner invite