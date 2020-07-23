Viagogo "refuse" refunds for gigs postponed during COVID-19 pandemic

According to reports, the secondary ticketing site is offering refunds for cancelled events, but not postponed shows that will take place next year.

Music lovers looking for refunds for tickets bought by Viagogo may find themselves disappointed, according to one consumer watchdog.

Which? reports that the secondary ticketing site is offering refunds to customers if an event is cancelled, but not if it has been postponed.

Hundreds of gigs and events have been forced to cancel due to the coronavirus pandemic, but many events due to take place this year - including gigs from The Killers, Green Day's Hella Mega Tour and Glastonbury Festival - have given ticket holders the chance to get a refund or transfer their tickets to 2021.

However, Viagogo's terms and conditions mean that tickets bought through their site will only offer a refund or a voucher worth 125% for cancelled events.

However, Viagogo has advised customers who cannot attend a rescheduled event to relist tickets on its website, which does enable the company to take commission from new buyers.

A spokesperson for Viagogo said: “This is an unprecedented time for the live events industry, and we understand that customers might be left disappointed by the fact that thousands of events globally are being postponed, rescheduled or cancelled.

"If an event is rescheduled, the customer’s tickets remain valid, per our terms and conditions, and therefore they are not entitled to a refund. The customer always has the option of relisting their tickets on the platform if they can no longer attend the new date.“If an event is completely cancelled the customer is entitled to a cash refund or 125% voucher. In the case of refunds, we appreciate our customers’ patience while we process their request.”

