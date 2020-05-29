Here's where to get a takeaway lockdown pint in London

A member of bar staff serves takeaway beer during the coronavirus lockdown measures in South London. Picture: Matt Dunham/AP/Press Association Images

A website has compiled a list of places to secure a coveted cold pint in the capital. Find out where the closest draught is to you.

The UK has faced major changes to the way we live and work due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two months later, we've seen some measures being relaxed with small groups of people allowed to meet in public spaces and shops and schools due to reopen in June.

However, one thing people seem to be missing in the UK is a simple cold pint. In London, many pubs and bars have sought to solve this problem by opening their doors to takeaway beer, which they are serving by draught or by the bottle.

Now, one handy website has provided a list of all the places around London offering this service, and it's growing by the day.

Takeawaypints.co.uk not only provides a categorised list of pubs for each area of the capital, but it also allows users to access a map view too.

A website has created a map of pubs and premises selling takeaway pints. Picture: https://www.takeawaypints.co.uk/london

A walk through east London will enable beer lovers to secure a cold pint from anywhere from The Cat & Mutton in London Fields to The Ten Bells in Spitafields. And if you live or work in West London, you can get a drink from Soho Joes in Oxford Street to as far as The Whippet in Kensal Rise.

Next to every pub, restaurant or hotel is an icon which tells you whether you can get pints, bottled beer, wine, cocktails, hot drinks and food to take away.

The website also allows people to submit a pub or premises they've discovered on their travels, or report an inaccuracy so it can be updated and amended.

