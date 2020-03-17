St Patrick’s Day: Virtual celebrations shared amid cancelled parades and social distancing

Twitter users share virtual celebrations on St. Patrick's Day. Picture: Getty Creative

Twitter users have taken to the platform to share their alternative celebrations amid the social distancing and isolation in Ireland.

St. Patrick's Day parades have been cancelled in major cities, with the public events and gatherings banned across the Republic of Ireland.

However, communities haven't let that dampen their spirits, with people sharing their private celebrations across social media.

See some of the best below.

The hashtag #virtualparade trended as Irish families shared their mini St Patrick's Day parades.

Can’t let a pandemic stop the parade over here in Co. Clare ☘️ Happy St. Patrick’s day #virtualparade #RTEVirtualParade #StPatricksDay2020 pic.twitter.com/CNit7lMYKh — Nicola O' Halloran (@nikkioh101) March 17, 2020

Some neighbours even took to singing in the streets to join in on "the tiniest socially distant" parade.

Just spent the most beautiful hour & a bit with my North Strand neighbours on the street singing. We did Oró, The Auld Triangle, Ireland’s Call, Molly Malone (she died of a fever, eek) & more. The tiniest socially distant #StPatricksDay parade also happened ♥️#coronavirus pic.twitter.com/RVboe2KIbs — Roisin Ingle (@roisiningle) March 17, 2020

An Alabama retirement home was given some extra cheer as an elderly inhabitant sang Danny Boy from his balcony as his daughter accompanied on the violin below.

Bringing early St Patrick’s Day cheer to our Irish parents at their retirement home in Alabama. My sister Niamh on violin as Dad sings Danny Boy. The old Irish tenor has still got it! Pls share what you’re doing to stay connected! #stpatricksday #socialdistancing #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/MoDn2Xw2D7 — Fergus Tuohy (@fergus_tuohy) March 17, 2020

The Embassy of Ireland used it as opportunity to thank workers from healthcare and emergency services.

A happy St. Patrick’s Day to all and a special shout out to the healthcare and emergency services workers, at home and abroad, who are working on #StPatricksDay - this year in particular. Bród agus buíochas. Thank you. ☘️💚🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/PP28P2JxfF — Embassy of Ireland (@IrelandEmbGB) March 17, 2020

The creators of Shuan the Sheep sent "a little joy" to their fans with some Irish dancing.

Sending a little joy on #StPatricksDay to all of Shaun's fans. We hope this video brightens your day, wherever you are in the world! 💚 pic.twitter.com/rGEgnR9AWr — Shaun the Sheep (@shaunthesheep) March 17, 2020

A scientist shared a well known Irish meme... with a few alterations:

