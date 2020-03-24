WATCH: Robert De Niro & Danny Devito plea with New Yorkers to "stay home"

The Hollywood stars sent a video on behalf of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, which urged inhabitants of their native State to self-isolate.

Robert De Niro and Danny Devito are among a line of famous New Yorkers who have urged the public to "stay home" amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The legendary Hollywood actors have both made videos to support New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo, in pleading with members of the public to self-isolate to help prevent the further spread of the pandemic.

Robert DeNiro, who was born in New York's Greenwich Village, said: "We all need to stay home. We need to stop the spread of this virus and we can only do it together, not just to protect ourselves, but to protect others and all the older people you love. Please."

Taxi Driver legend added: "I'm watching you."

Watch his video above.

Robert De Niro and Danny Devito urge New Yorkers to stay at home. Picture: Twitter/NYGovCuomo/Robert De Niro/Danny Devito

Danny Devito, who hails from the Neptune Township of New Jersey specifically addressed New Yorkers in his clip, saying: "... I'm asking you from the bottom of my heart, all over the State of New York, stay home."

The Twins star added: "I mean everybody. I mean, we got this virus, this pandemic and young people can get it. And they can transmit it to old people like me, and the next think you know - I'm outta here.

"So Governor Cuomo asked me to ask you: Please, do us a favour, all of us, and stay home, no spread this virus around. Thank you.

"Watch a little TV why don't ya?!"

See his video here: