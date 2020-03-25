Piers Morgan offers to pay parking tickets given at hospitals for NHS workers

The Good Morning Britain presenter vowed to deal with the parking penalties issued to health workers at hospitals during the coronavirus.

Piers Morgan has offered to pay the parking tickets of health workers during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Good Morning Britain presenter was discussing the plight of health workers this Wednesday (25 March), who are still being issued fines at hospital car parks.

While talking to Kirstie Allsopp, he declared: "I will say now to any health worker for the future of this crisis, however long it lasts, If any of you get a parking ticket at a hospital where you're working, I will pay it for you. I will pay it. And I will now go to the government and get involved."

Allsopp offered to go halves with the journalist, saying: "I will go halves with you on those parking tickets Piers. I totally get that."

Watch him make the pledge in a video shared by ITV's GMB.

Piers Morgan offers to pay NHS staff's traffic fines live on Good Morning Britain. Picture: 1. Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire/PA Images 2. Twitter/GMB

The broadcasters statement came after he slammed traffic wardens and private parking companies for being able to operate during the coronavirus.

He explained: "A friend of mine sent me - this was a parking ticket - given to a friend of hers while she was delivering food to the elderly on an estate.

"Two parking wardens in plain clothes in a white car, no mask, going around giving people tickets. A few of them were doing deliveries to the elderly and the vulnerable."

He added: "Really? Traffic wardens: You think that is your contribution to the national interest right now? Nicking people as they're delivering goods to the elderly and vulnerable on estates. You think that is a valuable public service?"

"And I've also seen people at hospitals who are getting parking tickets for overstaying their stay." he revealed. "Again, in Ireland, health workers are exempt from car park fees.

"Why is it not happening here?!

