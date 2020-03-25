Piers Morgan offers to pay parking tickets given at hospitals for NHS workers

25 March 2020, 13:06

The Good Morning Britain presenter vowed to deal with the parking penalties issued to health workers at hospitals during the coronavirus.

Piers Morgan has offered to pay the parking tickets of health workers during the coronavirus outbreak.

Get the latest NHS advice on Coronavirus

The Good Morning Britain presenter was discussing the plight of health workers this Wednesday (25 March), who are still being issued fines at hospital car parks.

While talking to Kirstie Allsopp, he declared: "I will say now to any health worker for the future of this crisis, however long it lasts, If any of you get a parking ticket at a hospital where you're working, I will pay it for you. I will pay it. And I will now go to the government and get involved."

Allsopp offered to go halves with the journalist, saying: "I will go halves with you on those parking tickets Piers. I totally get that."

Watch him make the pledge in a video shared by ITV's GMB.

Piers Morgan offers to pay NHS staff's traffic fines live on Good Morning Britain
Piers Morgan offers to pay NHS staff's traffic fines live on Good Morning Britain. Picture: 1. Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire/PA Images 2. Twitter/GMB

The broadcasters statement came after he slammed traffic wardens and private parking companies for being able to operate during the coronavirus.

He explained: "A friend of mine sent me - this was a parking ticket - given to a friend of hers while she was delivering food to the elderly on an estate.

"Two parking wardens in plain clothes in a white car, no mask, going around giving people tickets. A few of them were doing deliveries to the elderly and the vulnerable."

He added: "Really? Traffic wardens: You think that is your contribution to the national interest right now? Nicking people as they're delivering goods to the elderly and vulnerable on estates. You think that is a valuable public service?"

"And I've also seen people at hospitals who are getting parking tickets for overstaying their stay." he revealed. "Again, in Ireland, health workers are exempt from car park fees.

"Why is it not happening here?!

https://www.nhs.uk/coronavirus

WATCH: Piers Morgan slams Lewis Capaldi and Stereophonics gigs amid coronavirus

Latest On Radio X

The Boo Radleys - Wake Up Boo! video

Belter Of The Day: The Boo Radleys - Wake Up Boo!

Features

Inluential Albums

25 Albums that changed the world

Features

James McColl of The Supernaturals onstage in Wales, June 1997

Belter Of The Day: Supernaturals - Smile

Features

Freddie Mercury performing with Queen at Live Aid, July 1985

How I Want To Break Free became Queen’s most controversial song

Queen

Liam Gallagher demands Oasis reunion to help NHS 'when all this is over'

Oasis

Foals

How did Foals come up with their band name?

Foals

Latest Videos

Matt Lucas reworks baked potato song from Shooting Stars to urge fans to self-isolate

WATCH: Matt Lucas reworks Shooting Stars' baked potato song to urge fans to stay indoors
Robert De Niro and Danny Devito urge New Yorkers to stay at home

WATCH: Robert De Niro & Danny Devito plea with New Yorkers to "stay home"
Chris Moyles gives heartfelt speech for all NHS workers for #clapforourcarers campaign

Chris Moyles delivers a heartfelt thanks to all NHS workers, urges people to join #clapforourcarers

The Chris Moyles Show

Queen guitarist Brian May teaches Bohemian Rhapsody on Instagram

WATCH: Queen's Brian May teaches Bohemian Rhapsody guitar solo from self-isolation

Queen