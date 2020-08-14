Music venues and theatres allowed to reopen from Saturday

14 August 2020, 11:03 | Updated: 14 August 2020, 11:21

Band instruments sit on an empty stage
Band instruments sit on an empty stage. Picture: Getty Creative

According to the government's new guidelines, indoor performances can now take place as long as social distancing measures are enforced.

Lockdown measures are set to be eased further from this Saturday (15 August), which includes the reopening of music venues and theatres.

This means that indoor performances are now permitted, as long as social distancing is observed.

The move, which was initially delayed at the start of the month by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, now means the likes of bowling alleys, casinos and other indoor entertainment spaces such as skate rinks and soft play centres can now open their doors.

The new rules also mean that weddings can now have sit down meals with up to 30 people and more close-up beauty treatments including eyebrow threading and waxing as well as microblading and makeup application can take place.

Sports fixtures at small events will piloted - which will commence with the final of the World Snooker Championship at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre over the weekend.

Pilots for business events will take place, with the presumption of them commencing on 1 October at the earliest

However, the new guidelines will not take place in area where local lockdown measures have been reinforced.

The news comes after the tightening of measures on wearing face masks, with bigger fines set to be issued in places where wearing a mask is compulsory.

READ MORE: Get the latest coronavirus news here

Meanwhile, this week saw Sam Fender open the Virgin Money Unity Arena this week - the UK's first socially distanced venue.

Speaking to Radio X ahead of the landmark concert - which took place at Newcastle's Gosftoth Park, he said: "I just think the most important thing about today and about this time is reassuring people that this is going to end. 

“We will get back to our lives. We will be in fields, absolutely steaming, drinking lukewarm cider in the boiling sun, listening to some rock band”.

He added: “It will come back”.

Sam Fender poses at the At Virgin Money Unity Arena ahead of his performance on Tuesday 11 August
Sam Fender poses at the At Virgin Money Unity Arena ahead of his performance on Tuesday 11 August. Picture: Thomas M Jackson/Redferns

PHOTOS: Inside the Virgin Money Unity Arena - The UK's first socially distanced venue

