Matt Lucas talks releasing the Baked Potato song to raise money Feed NHS campaign

The Little Britain star talked about the possibility of reworking his Shooting Stars song to raise money for the Feed NHS campaign.

Matt Lucas has discussed releasing his new version of the Baked Potato song to help feed the NHS amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week saw the actor, comedian and writer take to his Twitter account to share a new version of his ditty from Shooting Stars, which he updated to encourage the public to stay at home.

Now, the star is considering releasing the track to help fund a new campaign he's involved in to help feed NHS workers on the frontline.

Speaking on The Andrew Marr Show on Sunday (29 March), he said: "In an idle moment on Tuesday night I updated [the lyrics] because baked potato's always giving good advice.

"And the new advice is about washing your hands, staying indoors, only going to grocery stores and it seems to have got, well, nearly 3 million views on my Twitter account."

The 46-year-old added: "And now I'm wondering whether we can release the Baked Potato song to help raise more funds for Feed NHS."

Lucas has teamed up with actor Damian Lewis his Peaky Blinders star wife Helen McCrory and the owner of LEON to create the Feed NHS campaign, which seeks to get free meals out to NHS workers.

The statment on their Just Giving page reads: "Hi we’re Damian, Helen and Matt and we’re attempting to raise 1 million pounds to get hot meals to NHS staff on the front line.

"Some of our heroes are already working 20 hour shifts and these hours will only get longer as the crisis worsens. With cafes and eateries all shut there is a real need to get healthy hot food to the hospitals.

"We are spearheading a campaign with LEON to get 6,000 meals a day into London hospitals for critical care staff and then hopefully across the nation to feed the NHS. The aim is that everyone will get one hot meal a day. We are starting this initiative in partnership with Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust and UCLH Healthcare NHS Trust and hope others will be inspired to roll it out across the nation."

They added: "This is a not for profit movement to deliver food to our heroic workers and already Wasabi, Tortilla, Peach Pubs, Rosa Thai, Hop, Pizza Pilgrims, Franco Manca, Farmer J, Tossed, Haché, Abokado, Dishoom and Nusa Kitchen have joined.

"No one’s making any money out of this and any profits will go back into the NHS, so please give generously to help #FEEDNHS."

At the time of writing this article Feed NHS has raised £504,969 of its £1m target so far.

You can donate to the Feed NHS campaign on justgiving.com.

