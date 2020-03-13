The 2020 London Marathon postponed due to coronavirus

Runners in The London Marathon 2019. Picture: Steven Paston/PA Wire/PA Images

The iconic annual run, which takes place in the heart of London in April, has been rescheduled for October this year.

The London Marathon has been postponed until later this year due to coronavirus.

The annual run - which was set to be the 40th - was due to take place on Sunday 26 April, but has now been delayed for the first time in its history due to the pandemic.

Taking to Twitter from their official account, organisers wrote: "The 2020 Virgin Money London Marathon has been postponed and is now scheduled to take place on Sunday 4 October 2020."

The 2020 Virgin Money London Marathon has been postponed and is now scheduled to take place on Sunday 4 October 2020.



Full statement: https://t.co/Jw0EbptGgw#LondonMarathon pic.twitter.com/r18eXLmZSH — Virgin Money London Marathon (@LondonMarathon) March 13, 2020

Their statement read: "London Marathon Events today (Friday) announced the postponement of the 2020 Virgin Money London Marathon, which was scheduled to take place on Sunday 26 April. The 2020 Virgin Money London Marathon – The 40th Race – is now scheduled to take place on Sunday 4 October 2020."

Hugh Brasher, Event Director, said: “The world is in an unprecedented situation grappling with a global pandemic of COVID-19 and public health is everyone’s priority.

"We know how disappointing this news will be for so many – the runners who have trained for many months, the thousands of charities for which they are raising funds and the millions who watch the race every year.

“We are extremely grateful for all the support we have received from City Hall, the London boroughs of Greenwich, Lewisham, Southwark, Tower Hamlets, the City of Westminster and the City of London, Transport for London, the emergency services, The Royal Parks, BBC TV and many others as we worked to find an alternative date. The 40th Race is scheduled to go ahead on Sunday 4 October 2020.

"We know that there will be many, many questions from runners, charities and others and we ask you to please bear with us as we work through the detailed planning process to deliver the 2020 Virgin Money London Marathon on its new scheduled date. We will email all runners and charities today and then update them via email by the end of next week at the latest. We will also post regular updates on our website and social media channels."