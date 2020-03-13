Billie Eilish postpones Where Do We Go? tour dates over coronavirus outbreak

Billie Eilish Where Do We Go? World Tour Kick Off - Miami. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

The Bad Guy singer has been forced to delay her North American dates, assuring her fans that they will be rescheduled for the future.

Billie Eilish has announced the postponement of her North American tour dates this month.

The 18-year-old singer songwriter took to social media on Friday (13 March) to break the news to her fans, writing: "It is with great sadness to announce the following Billie Eilish ‘WHERE DO WE GO’ North American tour dates have been postponed until further notice. Details on postponed dates to be announced soon. All tickets will be honored for the new dates."

She added: "i’m so sad to do this but we need to postpone these dates to keep everyone safe. we’ll let you know when they can be rescheduled. please keep yourselves healthy. i love you.”

It is with great sadness to announce the following Billie Eilish ‘WHERE DO WE GO’ North American tour dates have been postponed until further notice. Details on postponed dates to be announced soon. All tickets will be honored for the new dates. (1/4) — billie eilish (@billieeilish) March 12, 2020

See Billie Eilish's postponed North American dates here:

13 March – Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA

15 March - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

16 March- Prudential Center - Newark, NJ

18 March - Capital One Center - Washington, DC

19 March - TD Garden - Boston, MA

20 March- Barclays Center - Brooklyn, NY

23 March - Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI

24 March - United Center - Chicago, IL

25 -March Bankers Life Fieldhouse - Indianapolis, IN

27 March - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN

28 March - Enterprise Center - St. Louis, MO

It is not clear whether they will affect Eilish's dates on this side of the pond, but the No Time To Die singer isn't set to hit the UK until July, so they are yet to be affected.

