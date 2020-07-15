Banksy's mask-themed artwork removed from London Underground by TfL

Transport for London have confirmed the artwork was removed "some days ago" due to their "strict anti-graffiti policy".

Transport for London has removed Banksy's new coronavirus-themed artwork from the London Underground.

The Bristol artist shared a video yesterday (Tuesday 15 July), which saw him disguised as a TfL deep cleaner to spray paint several parts of a Circle Line train.

Stencilled rats were depicted across a train carriage with one sneezing out the virus, another struggling under a face mask and a further rodent using a mask as a parachute.

Watch the video above, which he captioned: "If you don’t mask - you don’t get."

Banksy unveils new artwork on the London Underground which supports mask wearing. Picture: Instagram/Banksy

Hours after the video went viral, TfL confirmed that the artwork was removed “some days ago due to our strict anti-graffiti policy”, but said it would welcome Banksy to recreate his message "in a suitable location".

“We appreciate the sentiment of encouraging people to wear face coverings which the vast majority of customers on our transport network are doing,: a TfL spokesperson said.

They added: "In this particular case, the work was removed some days ago due to our strict anti-graffiti policy

"We’d like to offer Banksy the chance to do a new version of his message for our customers in a suitable location."

