Applaud the NHS & our Front Line Heroes in Clap For Our Carers campaign

Applaud for our NHS and front line heroes as we #ClapForOurCarers. Picture: Global

Join Radio X and the rest of the nation as we #ClapForOurCarers during the COVID-19 pandemic this Thursday at 8pm.

The UK – and the rest of the world – are going through something,which has never been seen ever before.

The spread of COVID-19 across the globe has forced us to stop doing things that for so long we’ve taken for granted. We've being asked to social distance and to self-isolate, and in some cases to not see our loved ones.

Yet - throughout all this, there are key groups of people whose lives aren’t on pause; those in the NHS and those working on the front line.

Tomorrow night, on Radio X, whilst we’re doing our bit by staying at home – we’re going to take a minute out to applaud those who can’t stay home – because they’re out fighting the battle against Coronavirus.

Whether it’s those working in the NHS, or any of the key workers keeping the country moving – we want them to know how much the work they’re doing means to us.

So, we’ll be asking you to get your windows open, stand on your doorstep and put your hands together to Applaud The NHS & Our Front Line Heroes.

Watch Chris Moyles deliver a heartfelt thanks to our NHS workers:

WATCH: The UK unites to applaud NHS in Clap For Our Carers campaign