WATCH: When A Convicted Man Sung An Adele-Inspired Song...

Celebrate Adele's 30th Birthday by looking back at this unbelievable courtroom moment.

We can imagine the impassioned speeches that take place in the courtroom when a convicted criminal is about to be sentenced.

But when Brian Earl Taylor - who was found guilty of imprisonment and carrying a concealed weapon - was given the chance to speak at his sentencing, he decided to sing instead.

In the video uploaded by M Live Media Group, the criminal uses Adele's Hello as a guide to apologise to the judge, his mother and the victim.

Watch the video posted by the Media below:

He's not a bad singer, but unfortunately his voice didn't save him this time.

Picture: YouTube/M Live