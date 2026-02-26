Who has won the most BRIT Awards in history?

26 February 2026, 15:55

BRIT Awards champions: Arctic Monkeys, Coldplay, Robbie Williams and Adele
BRIT Awards champions: Arctic Monkeys, Coldplay, Robbie Williams and Adele. Picture: Alamy

Which artist has taken home the most BRIT Award trophies over the past 40-plus years? Radio X has the totals...

  1. Robbie Williams: 13 BRIT Awards

    Robbie Williams seen arriving at the BRIT Awards 2013
    Robbie Williams seen arriving at the BRIT Awards 2013. Picture: Jon Furniss Photography/Invision/AP/Alamy

    Williams is by far and away the most-honoured British artist in the history of the BRIT Awards. He must have a massive mantlepiece, having taken home 18 awards in his time, 13 of which were as a solo artist.

    As a member of Take That, he bagged five awards: British Group (2011), British Video of the Year for Pray (1994) and British Single of the Year with Could It Be Magic (1993), Pray (1994) and Back For Good (1996).

    Solo, Robbie won British Male Solo Artist in 1999, 2001, 2002, 2003 (phew!); British Single of the Year for Angels (1999), She's The One (2000), Rock DJ (2001); British Video of the Year for Millennium (1999), She's The One (2000), Rock DJ (2001); Best British Song of the past 25 years for Angels (2005), the Outstanding Contribution to Music (2010) and the Icon Award (2017).

  2. Adele - 12 BRIT Awards

    Adele appears at the Brit Awards 2022.
    Adele appears at the Brit Awards 2022. Picture: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File/Alamy

    Ms Adkins is the top female artist in the BRIT Award stakes: she's won British Female Solo Artist twice (2012 and 2016), Best Album three times (2012, 2016 and 2022) and British Song three times (for Skyfall in 2013, Hello in 2016 and Easy On Me in 2022).

    She took home the Global Success Award two years running too (2016 and 2017). and bagged the Artist Of The Year award in 2022. Plus, course, she was the first ever recipient of the BRITs Critics' Choice Award in 2008, which kicked off her stellar career.

  3. Coldplay – 9 BRIT Awards

    Coldplay at the BRIT Awards 2009
    Coldplay at the BRIT Awards 2009. Picture: Alamy

    Chris Martin and co have taken home the Best British Group gong in 2001, 2003, 2012 and 2016; they also won Best British Album for Parachutes (2001), A Rush Of Blood To The Head (2003) and X&Y (2006); Best British Live Act (2013) and British Single of the Year for Speed Of Sound (2006).

  4. Take That - 8 BRIT Awards

    Take That during the BRIT Awards 2008
    Take That during the BRIT Awards 2008. Picture: Alamy

    The Mancunian boy band have won British Group in 2011; British Single of the Year five times with Could It Be Magic (1993), Pray (1994), Back For Good (1996), Patience (2007) and Shine (2008); British Video of the Year for Pray (1994) and Best British Live Act in 2008.

  5. Arctic Monkeys - 7 BRIT Awards

    Arctic Monkeys arrive at the Brit Awards 2008
    Arctic Monkeys arrive at the Brit Awards 2008. Picture: AP Photo/Matt Dunham/Alamy

    Alex Turner and the lads have walked off with British Breakthrough Act in 2006, Best British Group in 2007, 2008 and 2014 and British Album in 2007 (for Whatever People Say I Am That's What I'm Not), 2008 (Favourite Worst Nightmare) and 2014 (AM).

  6. Annie Lennox - 7 BRIT Awards

    Annie Lennox at the BRIT Awards 2016
    Annie Lennox at the BRIT Awards 2016. Picture: Alamy

    For a time, it seemed that the Eurythmics vocalist was the only Female Solo Artist in the whole of Britain as she walked home with the award in 1984, 1986, 1989, 1990, 1993 and 1996; she was also nominated in that category in 1985, 1992 and 2004. She won album of the year for Diva in 1993.

    Outside of her solo tally, Lennox was given an Outstanding Contribution To Music with her Eurythmics partner Dave Stewart in 1996.

  7. Dua Lipa - 7 BRIT Awards

    The British singer-songwriter has won Breakthrough Act in 2017, British Female Solo Artist in 2017 and 2021, Best British Album in 2021 for Future Nostalgia, British Single in 2019 for One Kiss, British Pop/R&B Act in 2022 and British Pop Act in 2024.

    Dua Lipa arrives at the BRIT Awards in March 2024
    Dua Lipa arrives at the BRIT Awards in March 2024. Picture: Jim Dyson/Redferns/Getty

  8. Ed Sheeran - 7 BRIT Awards

    Ed Sheeran on the red carpet at the 2017 BRIT Awards.
    Ed Sheeran on the red carpet at the 2017 BRIT Awards. Picture: Bettina Strenske/Alamy Live News

    Suffolk's finest has gone home with the coveted Breakthrough Act Award in 2012, won Male Solo Artist in 2012 and 2015, the Global Success Award in 2018 and 2019, Album Of The Year for x in 2015, and Songwriter Of The Year in 2022.

  9. One Direction - 7 BRIT Awards

    One Direction with their award for Best British Single in the press room at the 2012 Brit Awards
    One Direction with their award for Best British Single in the press room at the 2012 Brit Awards. Picture: Alamy

    The X Factor-spawned boy band have won British Single Of The Year with What Makes You Beautiful (2012); British Video Of The Year for Best Song Ever in 2014, You & I in 2015, Drag Me Down in 2016 and History in 2017; and the Global Success Award in 2013 and 2014.

  10. Prince - 7 BRIT Awards

    Prince makes his way to collect his 1985 Best International Artist award, accompanied by his ENORMOUS bodyguard Big Chick Huntsberry.
    Prince makes his way to collect his 1985 Best International Artist award, accompanied by his ENORMOUS bodyguard Big Chick Huntsberry. Picture: Georges De Keerle/Getty Images

    The Purple One was honoured by the BRITs in a number of similarly-named-but-presumably-different categories over the years: he was named International Artist (1985), International Solo Artist twice (1992 and 1993) and Best International Male Solo Artist twice (1995 and 1996). He also won the best Soundtrack/Cast Recording for Purple Rain (1985) and Batman (1990). His appearance at the 1985 award ceremony was one of the greatest BRIT moments ever.

  11. Raye - 7 BRIT Awards

    The Tooting-born singer won SIX awards at the 2024 ceremony: British Artist Of The Year, Best New Artist, Songwriter Of The Year, Best R&B Act, Song Of The Year (for Escapism) and the coveted British Album Of The Year for her debut My 21st Century Blues. She also won Best R&B Act in 2025!

    Raye: needed a large bag to carry home her six BRIT Awards at the 2024 ceremony.
    Raye: needed a large bag to carry home her six BRIT Awards at the 2024 ceremony. Picture: Julie Edwards/Alamy Live News

  12. U2 - 7 BRIT Awards

    U2 at the BRIT Awards 2001.
    U2 at the BRIT Awards 2001. Picture: Alamy

    Bono, The Edge and the other lads have won the BRIT Best International Group in 1988, 1989, 1990, 1998 and 2001; Most Successful Live Act in 1993 and Outstanding Contribution to Music in 2001.

  13. Artists who have received 6 BRIT Awards:

    Liam Gallagher on stage to collect the award for BRITs Album Of 30 Years won by Oasis during the BRIT Awards 2010
    Liam Gallagher on stage to collect the award for BRITs Album Of 30 Years won by Oasis during the BRIT Awards 2010. Picture: Alamy
    • David Bowie
    • Phil Collins
    • Michael Jackson
    • Oasis
    • Harry Styles

  14. Artists who have received 5 BRIT Awards:

    Blur win a BRIT Award for Top British Artists of the year 1995
    Blur win a BRIT Award for Top British Artists of the year 1995. Picture: Alamy
    • Bjork
    • Blur
    • Charli XCX
    • Foo Fighters
    • Elton John
    • Spice Girls

  15. Artists who have received 4 BRIT Awards:

    The 1975 at the BRIT Awards 2019
    The 1975 at the BRIT Awards 2019. Picture: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/Alamy
    • The 1975
    • The Beatles
    • Beyoncé (as a solo artist)
    • Dido
    • Eminem
    • Manic Street Preachers
    • Kylie Minogue
    • Emelie Sandé
    • Paul Weller

