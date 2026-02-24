The BRIT Awards' most unusual and surprising duos

The BRITs! It's a place where the stars come together and hang out. And there have been some eye-popping meetings over the years. Have a look at some of the most unexpected.

Adele and James Corden, 2012 Host Corden had the unenviable task of cutting Adele short to bring on the newly-reunited Blur. Adele saluted the TV director in the only way she knew how. Adele and James Corden at the BRIT Awards, 2012. Picture: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

Lou Reed and Davina McCall, 2000 Quite possibly the most staggering photo we've ever seen. The writer of Perfect Day and I'm Waiting For The Man and the host of Big Brother and The Masked Singer judge. Yes! Lou Reed and Davina McCall at the BRIT Awards 2000. Picture: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

Mick Fleetwood and Sam Fox at the BRIT Awards, 1989 35 years down the line, the world cannot forget the unlikely pairing of the former Page 3 girl and pop star with the drummer from Fleetword Mac. Malfunctioning autocue: not pictured. Mick Fleetwood and Sam Fox at the BRIT Awards, 1989. Picture: Dave Hogan/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Noel Gallagher and Kate Moss, 2014 Channelling the spirit of David Bowie between them. Noel 'n' Kate came on to relay a message from the Thin White Duke. "Scotland, stay with us", he concluded, name-checking the Scottish Independence referendum - and he called it correctly. Noel Gallagher and Kate Moss at the BRIT Awards 2014. Picture: Alamy

Damon Albarn of Blur and Irvine Welsh, 1997 The most BRITPOP picture you'll see today: Blur frontman meets Trainspotting author in the giddy year of Cool Britannia. Damon Albarn of Blur and Irvine Welsh at the BRIT Awards, 1997. Picture: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

Jon Bon Jovi and Björk The Bon Jovi frontman and the former singer with The Sugarcubes enjoying a drink and a joke at the 1994 afterparty. It was the 90s. Jon Bon Jovi and Björk at the BRIT Awards afterparty, 14 February 1994. Picture: Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Will.i.am and Rob Brydon, 2012 Next year's judges on The Voice, honestly. Team Rob all the way! Will.i.am and Rob Brydon at the BRIT Awards 2012. Picture: S.A.M. / Alamy Stock Photo

David Bowie and Brian Molko of Placebo at the BRIT Awards 1999 Brian is definitely living his best life in this photo. The Placebo frontman paired with the High Priest Of Androgyny himself. David Bowie and Brian Molko of Placebo performing at the Brit Awards, in the London Arena, 1999. Picture: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

Bono and Muhammad Ali, 2000 When did this happen? Bono gives the boxing legend the Special Award, which he accepted on behalf of Jubilee 2000, during the Brit Awards that year. Still not sure how this fits into the best of British music. but good for them. Bono and Muhammad Ali at the BRIT Awards, 2000. Picture: JMEnternational/Getty Images