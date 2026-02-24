The BRIT Awards' most unusual and surprising duos

24 February 2026, 17:08 | Updated: 24 February 2026, 17:18

Classic moments from The Brit Awards:
Classic moments from The Brit Awards:. Picture: Suzan Moore/PA Images/Pictorial Press Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo
Radio X

By Radio X

The BRITs! It's a place where the stars come together and hang out. And there have been some eye-popping meetings over the years. Have a look at some of the most unexpected.

  1. Adele and James Corden, 2012

    Host Corden had the unenviable task of cutting Adele short to bring on the newly-reunited Blur. Adele saluted the TV director in the only way she knew how.

    Adele and James Corden at the BRIT Awards, 2012
    Adele and James Corden at the BRIT Awards, 2012. Picture: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

  2. Lou Reed and Davina McCall, 2000

    Quite possibly the most staggering photo we've ever seen. The writer of Perfect Day and I'm Waiting For The Man and the host of Big Brother and The Masked Singer judge. Yes!

    Lou Reed and Davina McCall at the BRIT Awards 2000
    Lou Reed and Davina McCall at the BRIT Awards 2000. Picture: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

  3. Mick Fleetwood and Sam Fox at the BRIT Awards, 1989

    35 years down the line, the world cannot forget the unlikely pairing of the former Page 3 girl and pop star with the drummer from Fleetword Mac. Malfunctioning autocue: not pictured.

    Mick Fleetwood and Sam Fox at the BRIT Awards, 1989
    Mick Fleetwood and Sam Fox at the BRIT Awards, 1989. Picture: Dave Hogan/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

  4. Noel Gallagher and Kate Moss, 2014

    Channelling the spirit of David Bowie between them. Noel 'n' Kate came on to relay a message from the Thin White Duke. "Scotland, stay with us", he concluded, name-checking the Scottish Independence referendum - and he called it correctly.

    Noel Gallagher and Kate Moss at the BRIT Awards 2014
    Noel Gallagher and Kate Moss at the BRIT Awards 2014. Picture: Alamy

  5. Damon Albarn of Blur and Irvine Welsh, 1997

    The most BRITPOP picture you'll see today: Blur frontman meets Trainspotting author in the giddy year of Cool Britannia.

    Damon Albarn of Blur and Irvine Welsh at the BRIT Awards, 1997
    Damon Albarn of Blur and Irvine Welsh at the BRIT Awards, 1997. Picture: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

  6. Jon Bon Jovi and Björk

    The Bon Jovi frontman and the former singer with The Sugarcubes enjoying a drink and a joke at the 1994 afterparty. It was the 90s.

    Jon Bon Jovi and Björk at the BRIT Awards afterparty, 14 February 1994
    Jon Bon Jovi and Björk at the BRIT Awards afterparty, 14 February 1994. Picture: Dave Hogan/Getty Images

  7. Will.i.am and Rob Brydon, 2012

    Next year's judges on The Voice, honestly. Team Rob all the way!

    Will.i.am and Rob Brydon at the BRIT Awards 2012
    Will.i.am and Rob Brydon at the BRIT Awards 2012. Picture: S.A.M. / Alamy Stock Photo

  8. David Bowie and Brian Molko of Placebo at the BRIT Awards 1999

    Brian is definitely living his best life in this photo. The Placebo frontman paired with the High Priest Of Androgyny himself.

    David Bowie and Brian Molko of Placebo performing at the Brit Awards, in the London Arena, 1999
    David Bowie and Brian Molko of Placebo performing at the Brit Awards, in the London Arena, 1999. Picture: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

  9. Bono and Muhammad Ali, 2000

    When did this happen? Bono gives the boxing legend the Special Award, which he accepted on behalf of Jubilee 2000, during the Brit Awards that year. Still not sure how this fits into the best of British music. but good for them.

    Bono and Muhammad Ali at the BRIT Awards, 2000
    Bono and Muhammad Ali at the BRIT Awards, 2000. Picture: JMEnternational/Getty Images

  10. Sting and Heather Small, 1995

    We're struggling to think of a more "mid-90s" pairing than the former Police frontman and the M-People singer.

    Sting and Heather Small of M People at the BRIT Awards, 1995
    Sting and Heather Small of M People at the BRIT Awards, 1995. Picture: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

More on the BRIT Awards

Madonna falls as she performs on stage for the BRIT Awards 2015

Madonna's fall named "most embarrassing moment" in BRIT Awards history

Alex Turner and his fellow Monkeys at the BRIT Awards, 19th February 2014

Let's relive Alex Turner's incredible BRIT Awards speech

Arctic Monkeys

TRENDING ON RADIO X

Battersea Power Station (plus inflatable pig) in December 1976, as seen on the cover of Pink Floyd's Animals album; and the building itself today

10 classic album covers that feature London

Big indie tunes of '92 from the likes of Suede, James, Blur, The Cure, Radiohead, Ride and more

The 25 best Indie Songs of 1992

Great Australian bands: AC/DC. Tame Impala, Jet, DMA'S and INXS

The 20 best Australian bands of all time

Music has been a form of protest for hundreds of years

From Lennon to Green Day: The 50 Greatest Protest Songs Uncovered