The BRIT Awards' most unusual and surprising duos
24 February 2026, 17:08 | Updated: 24 February 2026, 17:18
The BRITs! It's a place where the stars come together and hang out. And there have been some eye-popping meetings over the years. Have a look at some of the most unexpected.
Adele and James Corden, 2012
Host Corden had the unenviable task of cutting Adele short to bring on the newly-reunited Blur. Adele saluted the TV director in the only way she knew how.
Lou Reed and Davina McCall, 2000
Quite possibly the most staggering photo we've ever seen. The writer of Perfect Day and I'm Waiting For The Man and the host of Big Brother and The Masked Singer judge. Yes!
Mick Fleetwood and Sam Fox at the BRIT Awards, 1989
35 years down the line, the world cannot forget the unlikely pairing of the former Page 3 girl and pop star with the drummer from Fleetword Mac. Malfunctioning autocue: not pictured.
Noel Gallagher and Kate Moss, 2014
Channelling the spirit of David Bowie between them. Noel 'n' Kate came on to relay a message from the Thin White Duke. "Scotland, stay with us", he concluded, name-checking the Scottish Independence referendum - and he called it correctly.
Damon Albarn of Blur and Irvine Welsh, 1997
The most BRITPOP picture you'll see today: Blur frontman meets Trainspotting author in the giddy year of Cool Britannia.
Jon Bon Jovi and Björk
The Bon Jovi frontman and the former singer with The Sugarcubes enjoying a drink and a joke at the 1994 afterparty. It was the 90s.
Will.i.am and Rob Brydon, 2012
Next year's judges on The Voice, honestly. Team Rob all the way!
David Bowie and Brian Molko of Placebo at the BRIT Awards 1999
Brian is definitely living his best life in this photo. The Placebo frontman paired with the High Priest Of Androgyny himself.
Bono and Muhammad Ali, 2000
When did this happen? Bono gives the boxing legend the Special Award, which he accepted on behalf of Jubilee 2000, during the Brit Awards that year. Still not sure how this fits into the best of British music. but good for them.
Sting and Heather Small, 1995
We're struggling to think of a more "mid-90s" pairing than the former Police frontman and the M-People singer.