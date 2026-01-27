Spiritualized and The K's added to BRITs Week 26 for War Child gigs

Spiritualized and indie rockers The K's will play London and Manchester respectively. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The latest line-up of support acts have also been confirmed for the string of intimate charity gigs.

The BRIT Awards 2026 with Mastercard has announced new names for its BRITs Week 26 with War Child shows.

90s legends Spiritualized and indie rock outfit The K's have both been confirmed for the special shows in aid of the charity, which seeks to help children suffering from the effects of conflict.

Jason Pierce and co will play a date at EartH in Hackney, East London on Wednesday 18th February, while the Merseyside outfit will take to Manchester on Friday 20th February for a set at Gorilla.

Also announced today (27th January) is headline set from Olivia Dean plus the first wave of support acts - Bimini, Max Jones, Delilah and Alexandria, Olive F, Gabriella Cilmi, Saint Raymond, and CARI - all set for the special shows.

Those hoping to buy tickets to The K's and Spiritualized shows can sign up to the War Child pre-sale here, which closes on Wednesday 28th January at 3pm.

The pre-sale begins on Thursday 29th January at 10am and then tickets for the new shows will go on general sale on Friday 30th January from 10am here.

Fans can enter the prize draw and win a pair of tickets to see the artist of their choice, for just a £10 per entry donation to War Child here.

BRITs Week 26 with War Child latest poster. Picture: Press

The news comes after Fatboy Slim, Lambrini Girls and Jacob Alon were among the first acts confirmed for special shows next month.

The legendary BRIT and GRAMMY Award-winning DJ will kick off proceedings with a set at the Boiler Shop in Newcastle on 12th February.

Proceeds from the shows will help to support War Child’s work that aims to reach children as early as possible when conflict breaks out, and staying long after the cameras leave to support them through their recovery - keeping them safe, helping them process and cope with their experiences, and equipping them with skills for a brighter future. Through BRITs Week, some of the biggest names in music will play a series of very special, intimate shows to help save lives around the world.

See the full BRITs Week 2026 line-up so far here:

12th Feb: Fatboy Slim – Boiler Shop, Newcastle, supported by Max Jones

16th Feb: Lambrini Girls - The Garage, London, supported by Bimini

18th Feb: Spiritualized - EartH, London - NEW DATE ANNOUNCED

20th Feb: The K's - Gorilla, Manchester - NEW DATE ANNOUNCED

24th Feb: Myles Smith – Rescue Rooms, Nottingham, supported by Saint Raymond

25th Feb: Jack Savoretti & Katherine Jenkins – Emerald Theatre, London, supported by Gabriella

25th Feb: KWN – Patterns, Brighton, supported by CARI

25th Feb: Josh Baker – YES, Manchester, supported by Deliah and Alexandria

26th Feb: Rossi – YES, Manchester, supported by Olive F

26th Feb: Olivia Dean - Albert Hall, Manchester - NEW DATE ANNOUNCED

27th Feb: Jacob Alon – Music Hall at Assembly Rooms, Edinburgh

Visit britsweekwarchild.co.uk for the full line-up and more.

Clare Sanders-Wright, Head of Live Music at War Child, said; “BRITs Week is back for its 13th year, and once again the lineup is nothing short of extraordinary. The atmosphere at these shows is always electric, with fans getting the rare opportunity to experience their favourite artists up close in some of the UK’s most beloved intimate venues.

Right now, one in five children globally are living with the devastating impact of war. That’s more than 520 million children worldwide, facing violence no child should ever have to endure. I want to extend a huge thank you to the artists and their teams for giving their time, passion and talent to make these shows possible. Their support helps War Child continue our vital work to protect, educate and stand up for children caught in conflict, and to champion our message that No Child Should Be Part of War. Ever.”

Maggie Crowe OBE, BPI Director Event & Charities, said; “We love BRITs Week, as we get to work with our wonderful partners and record labels to amplify The BRIT Awards around the UK, bringing fans and artists closer through intimate gigs, platforming exciting new talent, and raising vital funds for War Child. And this year we get to do it with The BRITs coming from Manchester for the first time! Our profound thanks to our valued headline partner DHL Express, and to AEG Presents, War Child, and of course the brilliant artists and their labels and managers who generously make it all possible.”

War Child is driven by a single goal – ensuring a safe future for every child affected by war. War Child works in some of the hardest-to-reach places to support those who are hardest hit. It aims to reach children as quickly as possible when conflict breaks out and stays long after the cameras have gone to support them through their recovery. War Child works with local communities and governments to help protect and educate children, and support them to heal and learn, for a safer, brighter future. Because one child caught up in conflict is one child too many. War Child understands children’s needs, respects and stands up for their rights, and puts them at the centre of everything it does. War Child boldly campaigns on the root causes of conflict and helps to amplify children’s voices, so that it can advocate for change on the issues that matter to them. Together with its partners, War Child delivers vital work in 14 countries across Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. Every day, its local teams are in communities and refugee camps creating safe spaces for children to play, learn, and access psychological support. War Child also specialises in responding rapidly to emergency crisis situations as they happen, offering immediate and critical aid to keep children safe and help them through their trauma. War Child will never give up on children affected by conflict.

