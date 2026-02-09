Ozzy Osbourne and Mani to be remembered at this year's BRIT Awards

Mani from the Stone Roses and Ozzy Osbourne will both be remembered at this year's BRIT Awards ceremony. Picture: Alamy Stock Image

The late Black Sabbath icon and the Stone Roses legend will both be included in an "In Memoriam" segment of this year's ceremony.

By Radio X

Ozzy Osbourne and Gary "Mani" Mounfield will be remembered with a special tribute at the BRIT Awards.

The late Black Sabbath icon and the Stone Roses legend both passed away last year within months of each other, so bosses at the BRIT Awards want to pay tribute to them with a new In Memoriam section of the show.

A source told The Sun: “A large-scale In Memoriam section of the Brits is being planned.

“Rather than focusing on just Ozzy or Mani, it will remember several artists we have lost in the past 12 months.”

This comes after show bosses paid tribute to late One Direction singer Liam Payne at last year’s ceremony.

Osbourne died from "acute myocardial infarction" and "out of hospital cardiac arrest" on 22nd July 2025, aged 76. Weeks before his passing, Ozzy bowed out performing with the rock band and as a solo artist with the Back to the Beginning gig at Villa Park, Aston on 5th July.

Meanwhile, Mani died aged 63 at his home in Heaton Moor, Stockport on 20th November.

During his funeral at Manchester Cathedral in December, Mani’s coffin was carried by Liam Gallagher and his Stone Roses bandmates Ian Brown, John Squire and Reni.

However, The Sun reports that none of them are expected to take part in the BRITs tribute to him.

The ceremony for The BRIT Awards 2026 with Mastercard takes place on Saturday 28th February at The Co-Op Live, Manchester.

Mark Ronson is to be honoured at the ceremony with the Outstanding Contribution to Music award, while performers will include Olivia Dean, Harry Styles, Wolf Alice and Rosalía.