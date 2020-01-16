Lewis Capaldi and Billie Eilish announced for BRIT Awards 2020 performances
16 January 2020, 10:59
The Scottish singer-songwriter and the 18-year-old sensation will join the likes of Harry Styles, Stormzy and Rising Star winner Celeste for the star-studded awards.
The BRIT Awards have revealed their all star line-up of performances for 2020.
Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi - who with Dave has been nominated for the most awards at this year's ceremony - is among the acts confirmed for a performance at the award's ceremony, which takes place next month.
American teen sensation Billie Eilish - who has been nominated in the International Female Solo Artist category - will also take to The O2, London.
Also confirmed to perform at the star-studded award's ceremony are Harry Styles, Mabel, Stormzy and this year's Rising Star winner Celeste.
The BRIT Awards 2020 will take place on Tuesday 18 February at The O2 Arena, London.
See the full list of BRIT Awards 2020 nominees:
Male solo artist of the year
Dave
Harry Styles
Lewis Capaldi
Michael Kiwanuka
Stormzy
Female solo artist of the year
Charli XCX
FKA Twigs
Freya Ridings
Mabel
Mahalia
Group of the year
Bastille
Bring Me The Horizon
Coldplay
D-Block Europe
Foals
New artist of the year
Aitch
Dave
Lewis Capaldi
Mabel
Sam Fender
Song of the year
AJ Tracey - Ladbroke Grove
Calvin Harris and Rag'n'Bone Man - Giant
Dave featuring Burna Boy - Location
Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber - I Don't Care
Lewis Capaldi - Someone You Loved
Mabel - Don't Call Me Up
Mark Ronson featuring Miley Cyrus - Nothing Breaks Like A Heart
Sam Smith and Normani - Dancing With A Stranger
Stormzy - Vossi Bop
Tom Walker - Just You And I
Album of the year
Dave - Psychodrama
Harry Styles - Fine Line
Lewis Capaldi - Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent
Michael Kiwanuka - Kiwanuka
Stormzy - Heavy Is The Head
International male solo artist
Bruce Springsteen
Burna Boy
Dermot Kennedy
Post Malone
Tyler, The Creator
International female solo artist
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Camila Cabello
Lana Del Ray
Lizzo