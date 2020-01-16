Lewis Capaldi and Billie Eilish announced for BRIT Awards 2020 performances

Lewis Capaldi and Billie Eilish. Picture: 1. Daniel DeSlover/SIPA USA/PA Images 2. Image Press Agency/SIPA USA/PA Images

The Scottish singer-songwriter and the 18-year-old sensation will join the likes of Harry Styles, Stormzy and Rising Star winner Celeste for the star-studded awards.

The BRIT Awards have revealed their all star line-up of performances for 2020.

Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi - who with Dave has been nominated for the most awards at this year's ceremony - is among the acts confirmed for a performance at the award's ceremony, which takes place next month.

American teen sensation Billie Eilish - who has been nominated in the International Female Solo Artist category - will also take to The O2, London.

Also confirmed to perform at the star-studded award's ceremony are Harry Styles, Mabel, Stormzy and this year's Rising Star winner Celeste.

The BRIT Awards 2020 will take place on Tuesday 18 February at The O2 Arena, London.

See the full list of BRIT Awards 2020 nominees:

Male solo artist of the year

Dave

Harry Styles

Lewis Capaldi

Michael Kiwanuka

Stormzy

Female solo artist of the year

Charli XCX

FKA Twigs

Freya Ridings

Mabel

Mahalia

Group of the year

Bastille

Bring Me The Horizon

Coldplay

D-Block Europe

Foals

New artist of the year

Aitch

Dave

Lewis Capaldi

Mabel

Sam Fender

Song of the year

AJ Tracey - Ladbroke Grove

Calvin Harris and Rag'n'Bone Man - Giant

Dave featuring Burna Boy - Location

Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber - I Don't Care

Lewis Capaldi - Someone You Loved

Mabel - Don't Call Me Up

Mark Ronson featuring Miley Cyrus - Nothing Breaks Like A Heart

Sam Smith and Normani - Dancing With A Stranger

Stormzy - Vossi Bop

Tom Walker - Just You And I

Album of the year

Dave - Psychodrama

Harry Styles - Fine Line

Lewis Capaldi - Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent

Michael Kiwanuka - Kiwanuka

Stormzy - Heavy Is The Head

International male solo artist

Bruce Springsteen

Burna Boy

Dermot Kennedy

Post Malone

Tyler, The Creator

International female solo artist

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Camila Cabello

Lana Del Ray

Lizzo