Jacob Alon crowned winner of the BRITs Critics' Choice 2026

Jacob Alon has won the BRITs 2026 Critics' Choice award. Picture: Press

The Scottish singer-songwriter has won the prestigious award, which recognises emerging British talent each year.

By Jenny Mensah

The BRIT Awards 2026 with Mastercard have crowned Jacob Alon as the winner of the prestigious BRITs Critics’ Choice award.

The Fife-raised singer-songwriter beat out stiff competition from East London artist Rose Gray and siren SIENNA SPIRO to be given the prestigious honour, which predicts the next British talent each year.

Jacob Alon joins a long list of Critics' Choice winners, such as Adele, Florence + The Machine, James Bay, Sam Fender, The Last Dinner Party and last year's recipient Myles Smith.

Alon is the first winner to be revealed for the awards, which takes place on Saturday 28th February 2026 at Co-op Live, Manchester.

Jacob said of the achievement: “Taing mhòr to the critics for recognising my work for this award, you absolute dotes!

"In the wee town where I grew up in Scotland, it often felt like there was a limit to how high you could dare to dream. So being part of something like this makes me feel like I’m floating far above the sky.

"In a world full of broken and rusted jaggy edges, I’m grateful to find a place for softness still. And I will keep fighting for it.

"I really care about and believe in this music, and it makes my world brighter every time it reaches someone else. Hopefully this means some more beautiful people might find something in my album.

"Thank you to anyone who has ever listened.”

Jacob Alon - Of Amber (Official Video)

The award reverted to its original name of Critics’ Choice for 2026, in acknowledgement of the importance of ‘critical acclaim’ to artists at this early and crucial stage of their career. The prize was introduced in 2008 to identify the future stars of British music and, as with previous years, was decided by an expert panel of new music champions across media, broadcast and industry. It’s designed to highlight artists at the foundational point of their career, with criteria remaining the same as previous years (artists must not have yet achieved a Top 20 album or more than one Top 20 single). The award was open to British artists who, as of 31st October 2025, had not yet achieved an Official Album Charts Top 20 placing or achieved more than one Top 20 chart placing in the Official Singles Chart.

Also among those to receive the award were Emeli Sandé, Tom Odell, Rag 'n' Bone Man, James Bay, Jack Garratt, Celeste and Holly Humberstone.

Jacob Alon was shortlisted with Rose Gray and SIENNA SPIRO for the BRITs Critics' Choice Award 2026. Picture: Press

See the previous BRIT Awards Rising Star (formerly Critics’ Choice) winners below:

2008 Adele (Duffy, Foals)

2009 Florence + The Machine (Little Boots, White Lies)

2010 Ellie Goulding (Delphic, Marina and the Diamonds)

2011 Jessie J (James Blake, The Vaccines)

2012 Emeli Sandé (Michael Kiwanuka, Maverick Sabre)

2013 Tom Odell (AlunaGeorge, Laura Mvula)

2014 Sam Smith (Ella Eyre, Chlöe Howl)

2015 James Bay (George The Poet, Years & Years)

2016 Jack Garratt (Izzy Bizu, Frances)

2017 Rag ’n’ Bone Man (Anne Marie, Dua Lipa)

2018 Jorja Smith (Stefflon Don, Mabel)

2019 Sam Fender (Lewis Capaldi, Mahalia)

2020 Celeste (Beabadoobee, Joy Crookes)

2021 Griff (Pa Salieu, Rina Sawayama)

2022 Holly Humberstone (Bree Runway, Lola Young)

2023 FLO (Holly Humberstone, Nia Archives)

2024 The Last Dinner Party (Caity Baser,Sekou)

2025 Myles Smith

2026. Jacob Alon

Myles Smith won the award in 2025. Picture: Press

Meanwhile, Alon is among the acts confirmed for BRITs Week 26 for War Child.

Fatboy Slim and Lambrini Girls are also among the names confirmed for the special dates across the UK, which see some of the biggest artists playing their most intimate shows in aid of the charity, which seeks to help children suffering from the effects of conflict.

The legendary BRIT and GRAMMY Award-winning DJ will kick off the proceedings with a set at the Boiler Shop in Newcastle on 12th February.

Proceeds from the shows will help to support War Child’s work that aims to reach children as early as possible when conflict breaks out, and staying long after the cameras leave to support them through their recovery - keeping them safe, helping them process and cope with their experiences, and equipping them with skills for a brighter future. Through BRITs Week, some of the biggest names in music will play a series of very special, intimate shows to help save lives around the world.

See the full BRITs Week 2026 line-up so far here:

12th Feb: Fatboy Slim – Boiler Shop, Newcastle

16th Feb: Lambrini Girls - The Garage, London w/ Bimini in support

24th Feb: Myles Smith – Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

25th Feb: Jack Savoretti & Katherine Jenkins – Emerald Theatre, London

25th Feb: KWN – Patterns, Brighton

25th Feb: Josh Baker – YES, Manchester

26th Feb: Rossi – YES, Manchester

27th Feb: Jacob Alon – Music Hall at Assembly Rooms, Edinburgh

The BRIT Awards 2026 takes place on Saturday 28th February at Co-op Live, Manchester and will be aired on ITV and ITVX.

