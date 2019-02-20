The BRIT Awards 2019: Nominations, performers, start time & how to watch
20 February 2019, 13:25 | Updated: 20 February 2019, 13:37
Find out everything you need to know about the BRIT Awards 2019, including start date, performances and
The annual BRIT Awards takes place tonight on 20 February 2019, with everyone from the likes of Arctic Monkeys to The 1975 up for a gong.
Find out what time it starts, how you can watch it, who is nominated and what to expect here....
When does the BRIT Awards 2019 start?
The BRIT Awards starts at 8pm GMT on ITV.
When will the BRIT Awards finish?
Everything should be done and dusted at the BRITs by 10.20pm.
How can you watch the BRIT Awards?
Watch the BRITs live on ITV, or on their online player on the ITV Hub.
Who is hosting the BRIT Awards 2019?
Jack Whitehall returns as host for the third year of the BRIT Awards.
Who is nominated for the BRIT Awards 2019?
See who is nominated in each category below:
British male solo artist
Sam Smith
Craig David
Aphex Twin
Giggs
George Ezra
British female solo artist
Florence + The Machine
Jorja Smith
Anne-Marie
Lily Allen
Jess Glynne
British single
Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa - One Kiss
George Ezra - Shotgun Rudimental ft Macklemore
Jess Glynne and Dan Caplen - These Days
Dua Lipa - IDGAF
Anne-Marie - 2002
Clean Bandit ft
Demi Lovato - Solo
Sigala ft Paloma Faith - Lullaby
Ramz - Barking
Jess Glynne - I'll Be There
Tom Walker - Leave A Light On
British group
Arctic Monkeys
Gorillaz
The 1975
Little Mix
Years & Years
British breakthrough act
Mabel
IDLES
Ella Mai
Tom Walker
Jorja Smith
British album
Jorja Smith - Lost & Found
The 1975 - A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships
Florence + The Machine - High As Hope
Anne-Marie - Speak Your Mind
George Ezra - Staying At Tamara's
British artist video of the year
Anne-Marie - 2002
Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa - One Kiss
Clean Bandit ft Demi Lovato - Solo
Dua Lipa - IDGAF
Jax Jones ft Ina Wroldsen - Breathe
Jonas Blue ft Jack & Jack - Rise
Liam Payne and Rita Ora - For You (50 Shades Free)
Little Mix ft Nicki Minaj - Woman Like Me
Rita Ora - Let You Love Me
Rudimental ft Macklemore, Jess Glynne and Dan Caplen - These Days
International male
Drake
Eminem
Kamasi
Washington
Shawn Mendes
Travis Scott
International female
Cardi B
Camila Cabello
Christine And The Queens
Ariana Grande
Janelle Monae
International group
The Carters
First Aid Kit
Brockhampton
Nile Rodgers & CHIC
21 Pilots
Who is performing?
See a list of performers at this year's BRIT Awards below:
Hugh Jackman and Pink
The 1975
George Ezra
Jorja Smith
Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa, Rag'n'Bone Man and Sam Smith
Little Mix and Ms Banks
Jess Glynne
H.E.R
Anything else?
BRIT Awards Critics' Choice Winner Sam Fender will be posting Instragram Stories from the BRIT Awards all day from the Radio X Instagram account.
