The BRIT Awards 2019: Nominations, performers, start time & how to watch

Arctic Monkeys at The BRIT Awards 2014. Picture: Brian Rasic/Getty Images

Find out everything you need to know about the BRIT Awards 2019, including start date, performances and

The annual BRIT Awards takes place tonight on 20 February 2019, with everyone from the likes of Arctic Monkeys to The 1975 up for a gong.

Find out what time it starts, how you can watch it, who is nominated and what to expect here....

When does the BRIT Awards 2019 start?

The BRIT Awards starts at 8pm GMT on ITV.

When will the BRIT Awards finish?

Everything should be done and dusted at the BRITs by 10.20pm.

How can you watch the BRIT Awards?

Watch the BRITs live on ITV, or on their online player on the ITV Hub.

Who is hosting the BRIT Awards 2019?

Jack Whitehall returns as host for the third year of the BRIT Awards.

Jack Whitehall. Picture: Press

Who is nominated for the BRIT Awards 2019?

See who is nominated in each category below:

British male solo artist

Sam Smith

Craig David

Aphex Twin

Giggs

George Ezra

British female solo artist

Florence + The Machine

Jorja Smith

Anne-Marie

Lily Allen

Jess Glynne

British single

Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa - One Kiss

George Ezra - Shotgun Rudimental ft Macklemore

Jess Glynne and Dan Caplen - These Days

Dua Lipa - IDGAF

Anne-Marie - 2002

Clean Bandit ft

Demi Lovato - Solo

Sigala ft Paloma Faith - Lullaby

Ramz - Barking

Jess Glynne - I'll Be There

Tom Walker - Leave A Light On

British group

Arctic Monkeys

Gorillaz

The 1975

Little Mix

Years & Years

British breakthrough act

Mabel

IDLES

Ella Mai

Tom Walker

Jorja Smith

British album

Jorja Smith - Lost & Found

The 1975 - A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships

Florence + The Machine - High As Hope

Anne-Marie - Speak Your Mind

George Ezra - Staying At Tamara's

British artist video of the year

Anne-Marie - 2002

Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa - One Kiss

Clean Bandit ft Demi Lovato - Solo

Dua Lipa - IDGAF

Jax Jones ft Ina Wroldsen - Breathe

Jonas Blue ft Jack & Jack - Rise

Liam Payne and Rita Ora - For You (50 Shades Free)

Little Mix ft Nicki Minaj - Woman Like Me

Rita Ora - Let You Love Me

Rudimental ft Macklemore, Jess Glynne and Dan Caplen - These Days

International male

Drake

Eminem

Kamasi

Washington

Shawn Mendes

Travis Scott

International female

Cardi B

Camila Cabello

Christine And The Queens

Ariana Grande

Janelle Monae

International group

The Carters

First Aid Kit

Brockhampton

Nile Rodgers & CHIC

21 Pilots

Who is performing?

See a list of performers at this year's BRIT Awards below:

Hugh Jackman and Pink

The 1975

George Ezra

Jorja Smith

Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa, Rag'n'Bone Man and Sam Smith

Little Mix and Ms Banks

Jess Glynne

H.E.R

Anything else?

BRIT Awards Critics' Choice Winner Sam Fender will be posting Instragram Stories from the BRIT Awards all day from the Radio X Instagram account.

