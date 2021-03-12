BRIT Awards: Griff, Pa Salieu and Rina Sawayama for Rising Star shortlist

12 March 2021, 12:51 | Updated: 12 March 2021, 13:10

Griff, Pa Salieu and Rina Sawayama for BRITs Rising Star nods
Griff, Pa Salieu and Rina Sawayama for BRITs Rising Star nods. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The BRIT Awards have confirmed the shortlist for the Rising Star 2021. Find out more about the award here.

Griff, Pa Salieu and Rina Sawayama have been shortlisted for the 2021 BRITs Rising Star award.

The three up and coming musicians will go head to head to be given the prestigious award, which was previously known as the BRITs Critics' Choice award, at this year's BRIT Awards 2021 with Mastercard.

Speaking about her nomination, Griff said: "It's kinda terrifying how many legends have been nominated for this award. I never ever ever expected making beats in my music room after school could eventually lead to a BRIT nomination. Super lame but I remember after school, catching up on the BRITs and crying watching Stormzy perform. And I don’t think I really knew what that emotion was at the time but I think it was just an overwhelming sense of aspiration. To be nominated for a BRIT three years on is completely surreal!"

Coventry rapper Pa Salieu said: "I am very grateful to be shortlisted for this BRIT award. Love & blessings every time! Thanks to everyone supporting my journey so far."

Rina Sawayama commented: "I literally fell to the floor when I found out that I’d been nominated for Rising Star. I really can’t put into words how much this means to me given that I wasn’t eligible for this award a few weeks ago and now that door has been opened for future generations of artists like myself. Thank you so much to everyone who voted for me, it means the world."

The winner will be announced on Friday 19 March ahead of the BRIT Awards ceremony on Tuesday 11 May 2021.

The BRITs rising star award, which is formerly known as the BRITs Critics' Choice award, has seen everyone from Adele to Rag'n'Bone Man recognised at the start of their careers.

See the previous BRITs Critics' Choice and Rising Star winners:

2008                            Adele
2009                            Florence + The Machine
2010                            Ellie Goulding
2011                            Jessie J
2012                            Emeli Sandé
2013                            Tom Odell
2014                            Sam Smith
2015                            James Bay
2016                            Jack Garratt
2017                            Rag ’n’ Bone Man
2018                            Jorja Smith
2019                            Sam Fender
2020                            Celeste

