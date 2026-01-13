Fatboy Slim, Lambrini Girls & Jacob Alon among acts to play BRITs Week 26 for War Child gigs

Fatboy Slim, The Lambrini Girls and Jacob Alon. Picture: Press, John Gottfried, Zachariah Mahrouche

By Jenny Mensah

The line-up of charity gigs

The first wave of acts have been for BRITs Week for War Child have been announced.

Fatboy Slim, Lambrini Girls and Jacob Alon are among the names confirmed for the special dates across the UK, which see some of the biggest artists playing their most intimate shows in aid of the charity, which seeks to help children suffering from the effects of conflict.

The legendary BRIT and GRAMMY Award-winning DJ will kick off the proceedings with a set at the Boiler Shop in Newcastle on 12th February.

With a star-studded lineup already, there’s more to look forward to with further announcements expected in the coming weeks.

Proceeds from the shows will help to support War Child’s work that aims to reach children as early as possible when conflict breaks out, and staying long after the cameras leave to support them through their recovery - keeping them safe, helping them process and cope with their experiences, and equipping them with skills for a brighter future. Through BRITs Week, some of the biggest names in music will play a series of very special, intimate shows to help save lives around the world.

BRITs Week '26 line-up revealed. Picture: BRITs Week for War Child

There will be a limited number of tickets for each show on sale. Fans can sign up for the War Child pre-sale here before 2pm on Wednesday 14th January to receive an official link via email for the presale, which takes place at 10am on Thursday 15th January.

Tickets then go on general sale from 10am on Friday 16th January here.

To enter the prize draw and win a pair of tickets to see the artist of their choice, fans can make a donation starting from £10 per entry to War Child. The prize draws will go live as each show sells out.

Visit britsweekwarchild.co.uk for the full line-up and more.

See the full BRITs Week 2026 line-up so far here:

12th Feb: Fatboy Slim – Boiler Shop, Newcastle

16th Feb: Lambrini Girls - The Garage, London w/ Bimini in support

24th Feb: Myles Smith – Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

25th Feb: Jack Savoretti & Katherine Jenkins – Emerald Theatre, London

25th Feb: KWN – Patterns, Brighton

25th Feb: Josh Baker – YES, Manchester

26th Feb: Rossi – YES, Manchester

27th Feb: Jacob Alon – Music Hall at Assembly Rooms, Edinburgh

Clare Sanders-Wright, Head of Live Music at War Child, said; “BRITs Week is back for its 13th year, and once again the lineup is nothing short of extraordinary. The atmosphere at these shows is always electric, with fans getting the rare opportunity to experience their favourite artists up close in some of the UK’s most beloved intimate venues.

Right now, one in five children globally are living with the devastating impact of war. That’s more than 520 million children worldwide, facing violence no child should ever have to endure. I want to extend a huge thank you to the artists and their teams for giving their time, passion and talent to make these shows possible. Their support helps War Child continue our vital work to protect, educate and stand up for children caught in conflict, and to champion our message that No Child Should Be Part of War. Ever.”

Maggie Crowe OBE, BPI Director Event & Charities, said; “We love BRITs Week, as we get to work with our wonderful partners and record labels to amplify The BRIT Awards around the UK, bringing fans and artists closer through intimate gigs, platforming exciting new talent, and raising vital funds for War Child. And this year we get to do it with The BRITs coming from Manchester for the first time! Our profound thanks to our valued headline partner DHL Express, and to AEG Presents, War Child, and of course the brilliant artists and their labels and managers who generously make it all possible.”

War Child is driven by a single goal – ensuring a safe future for every child affected by war. War Child works in some of the hardest-to-reach places to support those who are hardest hit. It aims to reach children as quickly as possible when conflict breaks out and stays long after the cameras have gone to support them through their recovery. War Child works with local communities and governments to help protect and educate children, and support them to heal and learn, for a safer, brighter future. Because one child caught up in conflict is one child too many. War Child understands children’s needs, respects and stands up for their rights, and puts them at the centre of everything it does. War Child boldly campaigns on the root causes of conflict and helps to amplify children’s voices, so that it can advocate for change on the issues that matter to them. Together with its partners, War Child delivers vital work in 14 countries across Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. Every day, its local teams are in communities and refugee camps creating safe spaces for children to play, learn, and access psychological support. War Child also specialises in responding rapidly to emergency crisis situations as they happen, offering immediate and critical aid to keep children safe and help them through their trauma. War Child will never give up on children affected by conflict.

