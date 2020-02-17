The BRIT Awards 2020: date, start time, nominees, performances & how to watch
17 February 2020, 16:45 | Updated: 17 February 2020, 17:03
The prestigious awards ceremony takes place this week at The O2, London. Find out what time it's on, who's performing and how to watch it.
The BRIT Awards 2020 takes place this week, and it's set to be a big one with Lewis Capaldi leading the nominations.
The ceremony, which is celebrating 40 years, is set to be a special one - with a bigger focus on artistry and performances.
Find out everything you need to know about the BRIT Awards here...
Where and when do The BRIT Awards 2020 take place?
The BRIT Awards takes place on Tuesday 18 February from 8pm at The O2, London.
Who is hosting the BRIT Awards 2020?
Jack Whitehall will return to host the BRITs for the third year.
How and where can you watch the 2020 BRIT Awards?
The BRIT Awards will air on ITV from 8pm.
International fans can visit YouTube.com/BRITs to watch the ceremony.
Who is performing at the BRIT Awards?
This year, performances have been confirmed from Harry Styles, Mabel, Billie Eilish - who will perform her Bond theme song - Lewis Capaldi, Stormzy and this year's Rising Star, Celeste.
Rod Stewart will close the awards ceremony with a career-spanning setlist.
Who is nominated for a BRIT Award?
See the full list of BRIT Awards 2020 nominees:
Male solo artist of the year
Dave
Harry Styles
Lewis Capaldi
Michael Kiwanuka
Stormzy
Female solo artist of the year
Charli XCX
FKA Twigs
Freya Ridings
Mabel
Mahalia
Group of the year
Bastille
Bring Me The Horizon
Coldplay
D Block Europe
Foals
New artist of the year
AitchDave
Lewis Capaldi
Mabel
Sam Fender
Song of the year
AJ Tracey - Ladbroke Grove
Calvin Harris and Rag'n'Bone Man - Giant
Dave featuring Burna Boy - Location
Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber - I Don't Care
Lewis Capaldi - Someone You Loved
Mabel - Don't Call Me Up
Mark Ronson featuring Miley Cyrus - Nothing Breaks Like A Heart
Sam Smith and Normani - Dancing With A Stranger
Stormzy - Vossi Bop
Tom Walker - Just You And I
Album of the year
Dave - Psychodrama
Harry Styles - Fine Line
Lewis Capaldi - Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent
Michael Kiwanuka - Kiwanuka
Stormzy - Heavy Is The Head
International Male Artist:
Bruce Springsteen
Burna Boy
Dermot Kennedy
Post Malone
Tyler, The Creator
International female solo artist
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Camila Cabello
Lana Del Ray
Lizzo
