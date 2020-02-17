The BRIT Awards 2020: date, start time, nominees, performances & how to watch

When does the BRIT Awards take place and who is performing? Picture: David Wolff - Patrick/Redferns/Getty Images

The prestigious awards ceremony takes place this week at The O2, London. Find out what time it's on, who's performing and how to watch it.

The BRIT Awards 2020 takes place this week, and it's set to be a big one with Lewis Capaldi leading the nominations.

The ceremony, which is celebrating 40 years, is set to be a special one - with a bigger focus on artistry and performances.

Find out everything you need to know about the BRIT Awards here...

Where and when do The BRIT Awards 2020 take place?

The BRIT Awards takes place on Tuesday 18 February from 8pm at The O2, London.

Who is hosting the BRIT Awards 2020?

Jack Whitehall will return to host the BRITs for the third year.

Jack Whitehall. Picture: Press

How and where can you watch the 2020 BRIT Awards?

The BRIT Awards will air on ITV from 8pm.

International fans can visit YouTube.com/BRITs to watch the ceremony.

Who is performing at the BRIT Awards?

This year, performances have been confirmed from Harry Styles, Mabel, Billie Eilish - who will perform her Bond theme song - Lewis Capaldi, Stormzy and this year's Rising Star, Celeste.

Rod Stewart will close the awards ceremony with a career-spanning setlist.

Who is nominated for a BRIT Award?

See the full list of BRIT Awards 2020 nominees:

Male solo artist of the year

Dave

Harry Styles

Lewis Capaldi

Michael Kiwanuka

Stormzy

Female solo artist of the year

Charli XCX

FKA Twigs

Freya Ridings

Mabel

Mahalia

Group of the year

Bastille

Bring Me The Horizon

Coldplay

D Block Europe

Foals

New artist of the year

AitchDave

Lewis Capaldi

Mabel

Sam Fender

Song of the year

AJ Tracey - Ladbroke Grove

Calvin Harris and Rag'n'Bone Man - Giant

Dave featuring Burna Boy - Location

Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber - I Don't Care

Lewis Capaldi - Someone You Loved

Mabel - Don't Call Me Up

Mark Ronson featuring Miley Cyrus - Nothing Breaks Like A Heart

Sam Smith and Normani - Dancing With A Stranger

Stormzy - Vossi Bop

Tom Walker - Just You And I

Album of the year

Dave - Psychodrama

Harry Styles - Fine Line

Lewis Capaldi - Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent

Michael Kiwanuka - Kiwanuka

Stormzy - Heavy Is The Head

International Male Artist:

Bruce Springsteen

Burna Boy

Dermot Kennedy

Post Malone

Tyler, The Creator

International female solo artist

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Camila Cabello

Lana Del Ray

Lizzo



Billie Eilish attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Picture: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images

