The BRIT Awards reveals 2027 ceremony date as it returns to the Co-op Live in Manchester

BRIT Awards 2027 ceremony date revealed. Picture: The BRIT Awards/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The prestigious awards ceremony will return to Manchester for the second time in its history. Find out when it takes place next year.

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The BRIT Awards has confirmed its date for next year.

After a successful first year outside of the capital, the annual awards ceremony will return to the Co-op Live Manchester on Saturday 27th February 2027.

The show - which will be available to watch on ITV1 and ITVX - will celebrate 50 years since the very first BRIT Awards was televised back in 1977.

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Stacey Tang, Co-President of RCA Records at Sony Music UK, has been confirmed as chair of the BRIT Committee and will oversee all aspects of the 2027 show, including the creative direction, with the support of the Committee which is made up of representatives from the UK major and independent record labels, BRITs TV, and the BPI, the representative voice for the UK’s world-leading record companies and label businesses.

“It’s a real privilege to return as Chair and to be back in Manchester for a second year," she said of the announcement. "There was such an incredible energy around the 2026 show - across the city, the industry and with fans everywhere. I’m excited to build on that global success alongside a brilliant team, pushing the show creatively and continuing to celebrate the artists, the culture and the communities that make British music what it is.”

BPI CEO Dr. Jo Twist OBE commented: “Following the record-breaking success of this year’s show in Manchester, we can’t wait to return to the Co-op Live to continue celebrating and championing music and creativity to a global audience, from a city with a great heritage that has truly welcomed and embraced us with open arms. We look forward to further developing our cultural impact across the UK and in Manchester itself around next year’s show.”

Councillor Bev Craig, Leader of Manchester City Council, said: "This year's BRIT Awards in Manchester were a huge success with a global reach and massive local impact, and we're excited and ready to help make 2027 the biggest year yet for The BRITs!

"The impact of the awards was felt across the city region, from the cash benefit for our economy, showcasing small local music venues, incredible opportunities for our up-and-coming young musicians and creatives, and engagement with Greater Manchester schools - and we'll be creating even more ways for them, for local people across GM and for visitors to get involved in next year's awards, which look set to be another incredible celebration of music and our city."

Katie Rawcliffe, Director of Entertainment, Reality & Daytime, ITV said: "The BRIT Awards is exactly the kind of event television ITV does best - live, ambitious, packed with unforgettable performances and cultural moments that bring audiences together across ITV, ITVX and our wider digital platforms. We’re delighted to continue our partnership with the BPI to bring one of the most important nights in the UK entertainment calendar to audiences, making it available to everyone, wherever and however they choose to watch."

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This year's BRIT Awards saw Olivia Dean take home four BRIT Awards for Album of the Year for The Art of Loving, Artist of the Year, Pop Act and Song of the Year, with Sam Fender for their duet of Rein Me In.

Elsewhere on the night, Sam Fender picked up another gong for Alternative/Rock Act, while Wolf Alice took home the Group of the Year prize.

The show also the London four-piece make their performance debut at the BRITs with The Sofa and included emorable performances from Harry Styles, RAYE, Olivia Rodridgo and Sombr.

The night ended with a special tribute to Ozzy Osbourne, who was also posthumously honoured with a BRITs Lifetime Achievement Award.

Watch Robbie Williams perform the Prince of Darkness' track No More Tears, alongside Adam Wakeman, Robert Trujillo, Tommy Clufetos and Zakk Wylde:

"No More Tears" (Live) - Ozzy Tribute at The Brits 2026

The 2027 BRIT Awards will take place on Saturday 27th February and will be broadcast on ITV1 and ITVX. It will be the 34th year that ITV remains as The BRITs official broadcaster.

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