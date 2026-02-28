The BRIT Awards 2026 winners: See the full list and get the highlights here

Noel Gallagher, Sam Fender and Olivia Dean and Wolf Alice give accept their BRIT Awards. Picture: Adrian Dennis / AFP via Getty/ Gareth Cattermole/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The prestigious awards ceremony took place this Saturday 28th February at The Co-op Live, Manchester. Find out who were the winners on the night.

The BRIT Awards 2026 with Mastercard took place in Manchester for the first time in its almost 50 year history, with all of entertainment attending the largest ever event at the city's Co-op Live venue.

The star-studded ceremony saw big wins from the likes of Olivia Dean and Sam Fender, with Wolf Alice taking home the Group of the Year prize.

The show also the London four-piece make their performance debut at the BRITs with The Sofa, plus memorable performances from Harry Styles, RAYE, Olivia Rodridgo and Sombr.

The night ended with a special tribute to Ozzy Osbourne, who was also posthumously honoured with a BRITs Lifetime Achievement Award.

So who were the winners at The BRIT Awards 2026? Get the full list below:

Sam Fender and Olivia Dean win Song of the Year for Rein Me In at The BRIT Awards 2026. Picture: JMEnternational/Getty Images

The BRIT Awards 2026 winners:

Song Of The Year with Mastercard - sponsored by Capital

Sam Fender (with Olivia Dean) - Rein Me In - WINNER

Calvin Harris, Clementine Douglas - Blessings

CHRYSTAL, NOTION - The Days (NOTION Remix)

Cynthia Erivo (feat Ariana Grande) - Defying Gravity

Ed Sheeran - Azizam

Fred again..., Skepta, PlaqueBoyMax - Victory Lap

Lewis Capaldi - Survive

Lola Young - Messy

Myles Smith - Nice To Meet You

Olivia Dean - Man I Need

RAYE - WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!

Skye Newman - Family Matters

Group of The Year

Wolf Alice - WINNER

The Last Dinner Party

Pulp

Sleep Token

Wet Leg

Breakthrough Artist

Lola Young - WINNER

Barry Can't Swim

EsDeeKid

Jim Legxacy

Skye Newman

Wolf Alice pick up the gong for Group of the Year at The BRIT Awards 2026. Picture: Grant Buchanan/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Wolf Alice's Ellie Rowsell said during their acceptance peech: “We wanna dedicate this award to all the who helped us out in the early years of Wolf Alice. Starting a band can be the hardest part and we couldn’t have done it without all the people who lent us money, drove us around the country, let us sleep on their floors and bought a ticket to our early shows even bought a piece of our atrocious merch”.

She added: “We like to also thank all the pubs and clubs and grassroots venues across the country where we quite literally learned to play our instruments and write our songs. Thank you for opening your doors to us and thank you to those who continually fight to keep them open. It's worth mentioning that despite the billions of pounds, the lives that contribute to our economy, last year 30 independent venues closed down, 6,000 jobs were lost and over half of small venues reported making no profit at all. It shouldn't be a battle to survive as a band or any artist. We shouldn't be reliant on favours or any one of the funding schemes in order to do things at a level we feel proud of. It shouldn't feel like a golden ticket, but a viable career decision for anyone from any background. Because we only have to look around at us the set today and see how proud we are of Britain's musical contribution and how much money there is to be spent to nurture and protect the UK's amazing music scene. Thank you and big up Manchester!”

Wolf Alice Win Group Of The Year | The BRIT Awards 2026

International Song Of The Year

ROSE & Bruno Mars - APT.

Alex Warren - Ordinary

Chappell Roan - Pink Pony Club

Disco Lines & Tinashe - No Broke Boys

Gigi Perez - Sailor Song

Gracie Abrams - That's So True

HUNTR/X-EJAE/Audrey Nuna/REI AMI - Golden

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With A Smile

Ravyn Lenae - Love Me Not

Sabrian Carpenter - Manchild

sombr - undressed

Taylor Swift - The Fate Of Ophelia

International Group Of The Year

Geese - WINNER

HAIM

HUNTR/X - EJAE/Audrey Nuna/REI AMI

Tame Impala

Turnstile

International Artist Of The Year

ROSALIA - WINNER

Bad Bunny

Chappell Roan

CMAT

Doechii

Lady Gaga

Sabrina Carpenter

sombr

Taylor Swift

Tyler, The Creator

Sombr was also among the performers at The BRIT Awards 2026. Picture: JMEnternational/Getty Images

Artist Of The Year

Olivia Dean - WINNER

Dave

Fred again..

JADE

Lily Allen

Little Simz

Lola Young

PinkPantheress

Sam Fender

Self Esteem

Hip Hop/Grime/ Rap Act

Dave - WINNER

Central Cee

Jim Legxacy

Little Simz

Loyle Carner

Dance Act

Fred again../Skepta/PlaqueBoyMax - WINNER

Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas

FKA Twigs

PinkPanthress

Sammy Virji

Alternative/Rock Act

Sam Fender - WINNER

Blood Orange

Lola Young

Wet Leg

Wolf Alice

Sam Fender also took home the gong for Alternative/Rock Act on the night.

Sam Fender shows off his two awards at The BRIT Awards 2026 Winners Room. Picture: Dave Benett/Getty Images

Pop Act

Olivia Dean - WINNER

JADE

Lily Allen

Lola Young

RAYE

R&B Act

SAULT - WINNER

Jim Legacy

KWN

Mabel

Sasha Keable

Mastercard Album Of The Year

Olivia Dean - The Art Of Loving - WINNER

Dave - The Boy Who Played The Harp

Lily Allen - West End Girl

Sam Fender - People Watching

Wolf Alice - The Clearing

Noel Gallagher receives Songwriter of the Year at The BRIT Awards 2026. Picture: Adrian Dennis / AFP via Getty Images

Oasis legend Noel Gallagher accepted his award for Songwriter of The Year, who telling The Co-Op Live, Manchester: "I'm going to start by saying I've got to thank my brother, Bonehead and Guigsy, Tony McCarroll, Alan White, Gem and Andy. They brought those songs to life. Without them, I'd just be a singer-songwriter. No one gives a s*** about singing songwriters. But more importantly, and I'd like to thank you, the people who've kept those songs alive for the last 35 years. You've given us the most extraordinary life and thank you very much for that. Have a great night. Up the f***ing blues!”

Noel Gallagher Wins Songwriter Of The Year | The BRIT Awards 2026

Critics' Choice Award

Jacob Alon: WINNER

Rose Gray

SIENNA SPIRO

Producer of the Year

PinkPantheress

Outstanding Contribution to Music

Mark Ronson - WINNER

Songwriter of The Year

Noel Gallagher - WINNER

Lifetime Achievement Award

Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne was posthumously awarded with Lifetime Achievement Award, which was introduced by a VT from Dolly Parton and accepted by his wife Sharon and daughter Kelly.

"I'm honoured to accept this award for my gorgeous husband, this lifetime achievement award, said the Osbourne matriarch. "God knows that I wish he was here to accept it. So you've got the booby prize, you've got me doing it. But I know that Ozzy is looking down on us all right now and I know what he's thinking.

"He hated to make speeches, he hated listening to speeches. And he'll be saying, "just ey, just say thank you and get off that stage. But I'm not going to because I have to waffle on a bit. We all know how fickle this industry can be and my old man was blessed with a one in a million career."

Kelly and Sharon Osbourne accept Ozzy Osbourne's posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award at The BRIT Awards 2026. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

She continued: "He was at the top of his game for 56 years. I could go on about achievements and that, but that's all boring crap. And the thing is, is that Ozzy was authentic. He was gifted, totally unpredictable, a wild man. He was a true artist. He came from a small working class neighbourhood in Birmingham and he rose to become one of the most recognisable and respected musicians of his life. And it was filled with extraordinarily wonderful high times, but very, very real low times. But he never stopped tirelessly pushing himself to do better. He always wanted to do better.

"Both personally professional, he never felt that words were enough to thank everybody for the life that he was given and for the life that he led. To be honest with you, he was the most humble egomaniac you could ever meet. And yes, at the end of the day, he will always be a rock star. We spent most of our lives touring the world, but Ozzy's heart never left England.

"Wherever we were in the world, he was always proud to be that working class brummy and he never let anyone forget it. Accepting this for Ozzy. But this award goes to his incredible family. It goes to the so many musicians that helped Ozzy along the way and great, great musicians. And I wanted especially thank his crew that was always there, that never let him down. And we were blessed to have one of the best crews ever on the road and, And thousands of people who lined the streets of Birmingham to say goodbye. And of course the millions of fans around the world, he loved them for giving him his extraordinary career and for their loyalty that they gave him and I know that they loved him back as much as he loved them.

"If Ozzy was here tonight with us, he would be showing us that gorgeous smile that he had. And I know he would be so proud to receive this from the country that he loves. So he may not be here, but he left us one amazing body of work that will never be forgotten by the country that made him."

After her daughter Kelly took the mic to shout "Up the Villa and Birmingham forever, Sharon concluded: "There will never be another Ozzy f***ing Osbourne! Thank you!"

The glittering ceremony brought to a close by a tribute performance of Ozzy's 1991 hit No More Tears, which was performed by Robbie Williams, Adam Wakeman, Robert Trujillo, Tommy Clufetos and Zakk Wylde.

Robbie Williams - No More Tears - Ozzy Osbourne Tribute - BRIT Awards 2026

