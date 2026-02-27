Ozzy Osbourne to be honoured with BRITs Lifetime Achievement Award

The late Black Sabbath icon will be honoured with the posthumous award at the ceremony this weekend.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

By Jenny Mensah

Ozzy Osbourne is to be given a posthumous BRIT Award.

The late Black Sabbath icon is set to be honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the ceremony, which takes place this Saturday (28th February) at The Co-op, Manchester.

Stacey Tang, Chair of the 2026 BRIT Awards Committee and Co-President of RCA Records at Sony Music UK said: “Ozzy Osbourne has been a mighty force in modern music. Possessing an unmistakable voice and unique presence, he reshaped the sound and spirit of rock, inspiring generations of artists who followed. This Lifetime Achievement Award recognises a remarkable legacy built on originality and enduring influence, that continues to connect with fans worldwide.”

The Brit Awards 2026 with Mastercard takes place on Saturday 28th February at The Co-op Live, Manchester and will be broadcast on ITV1 and ITVX as well as YouTube.

Ozzy Osbourne will be honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at The BRIT Awards 2026. Picture: Press

Read more:

The Prince of Darkness will also be honoured with a tribute performance curated by his wife Sharon Osbourne.

The tribute - which will close Saturday night's ceremony - will feature an all-star line-up with Robbie Williams, Adam Wakeman, Robert Trujillo, Tommy Clufetos and Zakk Wylde.

The news comes after it was previously reported that both Ozzy and Gary "Mani" Mounfield of The Stone Roses would be honoured at the ceremony during the In Memoriam section.

“A large-scale In Memoriam section of the Brits is being planned," a source told The Sun.

“Rather than focusing on just Ozzy or Mani, it will remember several artists we have lost in the past 12 months.”

Black Sabbath - Iron Man (live from Back To The Beginning)

Ozzy Osbourne died from "acute myocardial infarction" and "out of hospital cardiac arrest" on 22nd July 2025, aged 76. Weeks before his passing, Ozzy bowed out performing with the rock band and as a solo artist with the Back to the Beginning gig at Villa Park, Aston on 5th July.

Meanwhile, Mani died aged 63 at his home in Heaton Moor, Stockport on 20th November.

Earlier this year, Ozzy was honoured at The 68th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

A supergroup - comprised of Post Malone, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, Guns N' Roses' Slash and Duff MacKagan and Ozzy's collaborator Andrew Watt - came together to perform Black Sabbath's War Pigs, in a tribute to the Prince of Darkness, who died on 22nd July last year.

Watch the rockers in action as the late rocker's visibly emotional widow Sharon Osbourne and children Jack and Kelly look on:

The Brit Awards 2026 with Mastercard takes place on Saturday 28th February at The Co-op Live, Manchester and will be broadcast on ITV1 and ITVX as well as YouTube.