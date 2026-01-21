Sam Fender, Pulp and Wolf Alice among BRIT Awards 2026 nominees: See the full list here...

Sam Fender, Wolf Alice, Wet Leg and Pulp are all up for BRIT Awards in 2026. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Geordie singer-songwriter has received four nods in total, with nominations for the likes of Pulp, Lily Allen, Wolf Alice, Wet Leg, Geese, The Last Dinner Party and more.

The BRIT Awards 2026 with Mastercard nominations have been announced, with Sam Fender picking up four nods with Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Alternative/Rock Act.

Wolf Alice have earned three nominations with nods for Group of the Year, Best Alternative/Rock Act and Album of the Year for The Clearing, while Wet Leg picked up two nods for Group of the Year and Best Alternative/Rock Act.

Pulp have earned their first BRITs nomination in 30 years for Group of the Year, while Lily Allen's viral comeback has earned her a nod for Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for her West End Girl album.

The biggest nominations of the year go to former BRIT School students Lola Young and Olivia Dean, who have both scored five nominations each.

See the full list of BRIT Awards 2026 nominations below...

The Last Dinner Party have received a nomination in the Group of the Year category, while Ed Sheeran has scored a nod in the Song of the Year category for Azizam.

Sombr has been recognised for International Artist Of The Year and International Song of the Year, and Geese, HAIM, Tame Impala and Turnstile are among those honoured in the International Group of the Year Category.

Other British artists up for awards this year include Dave, Calvin Harris, JADE, Little Simz, PinkPantheress, RAYE, Skye Newman and more.

The BRIT Awards 2026 with Mastercard nominations have been revealed. Picture: Press

The winners will be announced during The BRIT Awards 2026 with Mastercard live show on Saturday 28th February, which takes place for the first time in Manchester at The Co-op Live arena.

The show will be hosted by Jack Whitehall again this year, while ITV remains the official broadcaster for the 34th year, with the awards airing on ITV, STV, ITVX and STV Player.

Sam Fender is up for four gongs at the awards. Picture: Press

See The BRIT Awards 2026 with Mastercard nominations:

Artist Of The Year

Dave

Fred again...

JADE

Lily Allen

Little Simz

Lola Young

Olivia Dean

PinkPantheress

Sam Fender

Self Esteem

Group of The Year

The Last Dinner Party

Pulp

Sleep Token

Wet Leg

Wolf Alice

Mastercard Album Of The Year

Dave - The Boy Who Played The Harp

Lily Allen - West End Girl

Olivia Dean - The Art Of Loving

Sam Fender - People Watching

Wolf Alice - The Clearing

Wolf Alice have been received three nods at the BRIT Awards this year. Picture: Press

Breakthrough Artist

Barry Can't Swim

EsDeeKid

Jim Legxacy

Lola Young

Skye Newman

Song Of The Year with Mastercard - sponsored by Capital

Calvin Harris, Clementine Douglas - Blessings

CHRYSTAL, NOTION - The Days (NOTION Remix)

Cynthia Erivo (feat Ariana Grande) - Defying Gravity

Ed Sheeran - Azizam

Fred again..., Skepta, PlaqueBoyMax - Victory Lap

Lewis Capaldi - Survive

Lola Young - Messy

Myles Smith - Nice To Meet You

Olivia Dean - Man I Need

RAYE - WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!

Sam Fender (with Olivia Dean) - Rein Me In

Skye Newman - Family Matters

Geese are up for International Group Of The Year. Picture: Press

International Artist Of The Year

Bad Bunny

Chappell Roan

CMAT

Doechii

Lady Gaga

ROSALIA

Sabrina Carpenter

sombr

Taylor Swift

Tyler, The Creator

International Group Of The Year

Geese

HAIM

HUNTR/Z-EJAE/Audrey Nuna/REI AMI

Tame Impala

Turnstile

International Song Of The Year

Alex Warren - Ordinary

Chappell Roan - Pink Pony Club

Disco Lines & Tinashe - No Broke Boys

Gigi Perez - Sailor Song

Gracie Abrams - That's So True

HUNTR/X-EJAE/Audrey Nuna/REI AMI - Golden

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With A Smile

Ravyn Lenae - Love Me Not

ROSE & Bruno Mars - APT.

Sabrian Carpenter - Manchild

sombr - undressed

Taylor Swift - The Fate Of Ophelia

Sombr's Undressed single has been recognised in the International Song Of The Year category. Picture: Press

Alternative/Rock Act

Blood Orange

Lola Young

Sam Fender

Wet Leg

Wolf Alice

Hip Hop/Grime/ Rap Act

Central Cee

Dave

Jim Legxacy

Little Simz

Loyle Carner

Dance Act

Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas

FKA Twigs

Fred again.../Skepta/PlaqueBoyMax

PinkPanthress

Sammy Virji

Pop Act

JADE

Lily Allen

Lola Young

Olivia Dean

RAYE

Critics' Choice Award

Jacob Alon: WINNER

Rose Gray

SIENNA SPIRO

