Sam Fender, Pulp and Wolf Alice among BRIT Awards 2026 nominees: See the full list here...

21 January 2026, 18:53 | Updated: 21 January 2026, 19:18

Sam Fender, Wolf Alice, Wet Leg and Pulp are all up for BRIT Awards in 2026
Sam Fender, Wolf Alice, Wet Leg and Pulp are all up for BRIT Awards in 2026. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Geordie singer-songwriter has received four nods in total, with nominations for the likes of Pulp, Lily Allen, Wolf Alice, Wet Leg, Geese, The Last Dinner Party and more.

The BRIT Awards 2026 with Mastercard nominations have been announced, with Sam Fender picking up four nods with Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Alternative/Rock Act.

Wolf Alice have earned three nominations with nods for Group of the Year, Best Alternative/Rock Act and Album of the Year for The Clearing, while Wet Leg picked up two nods for Group of the Year and Best Alternative/Rock Act.

Pulp have earned their first BRITs nomination in 30 years for Group of the Year, while Lily Allen's viral comeback has earned her a nod for Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for her West End Girl album.

The biggest nominations of the year go to former BRIT School students Lola Young and Olivia Dean, who have both scored five nominations each.

See the full list of BRIT Awards 2026 nominations below...

Read more:

The Last Dinner Party have received a nomination in the Group of the Year category, while Ed Sheeran has scored a nod in the Song of the Year category for Azizam.

Sombr has been recognised for International Artist Of The Year and International Song of the Year, and Geese, HAIM, Tame Impala and Turnstile are among those honoured in the International Group of the Year Category.

Other British artists up for awards this year include Dave, Calvin HarrisJADELittle SimzPinkPantheressRAYESkye Newman and more.

The BRIT Awards 2026 with Mastercard nominations
The BRIT Awards 2026 with Mastercard nominations have been revealed. Picture: Press

The winners will be announced during The BRIT Awards 2026 with Mastercard live show on Saturday 28th February, which takes place for the first time in Manchester at The Co-op Live arena.

The show will be hosted by Jack Whitehall again this year, while ITV remains the official broadcaster for the 34th year, with the awards airing on ITV, STV, ITVX and STV Player.

For more on the event, see www.brits.co.uk

Sam Fender
Sam Fender is up for four gongs at the awards. Picture: Press

See The BRIT Awards 2026 with Mastercard nominations:

Artist Of The Year

  • Dave
  • Fred again...
  • JADE
  • Lily Allen
  • Little Simz
  • Lola Young
  • Olivia Dean
  • PinkPantheress
  • Sam Fender
  • Self Esteem

Group of The Year

  • The Last Dinner Party
  • Pulp
  • Sleep Token
  • Wet Leg
  • Wolf Alice

Mastercard Album Of The Year

  • Dave - The Boy Who Played The Harp
  • Lily Allen - West End Girl
  • Olivia Dean - The Art Of Loving
  • Sam Fender - People Watching
  • Wolf Alice - The Clearing
Wolf Alice have been received three nods at the BRIT Awards this year
Wolf Alice have been received three nods at the BRIT Awards this year. Picture: Press

Breakthrough Artist

  • Barry Can't Swim
  • EsDeeKid
  • Jim Legxacy
  • Lola Young
  • Skye Newman

Song Of The Year with Mastercard - sponsored by Capital

  • Calvin Harris, Clementine Douglas - Blessings
  • CHRYSTAL, NOTION - The Days (NOTION Remix)
  • Cynthia Erivo (feat Ariana Grande) - Defying Gravity
  • Ed Sheeran - Azizam
  • Fred again..., Skepta, PlaqueBoyMax - Victory Lap
  • Lewis Capaldi - Survive
  • Lola Young - Messy
  • Myles Smith - Nice To Meet You
  • Olivia Dean - Man I Need
  • RAYE - WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!
  • Sam Fender (with Olivia Dean) - Rein Me In
  • Skye Newman - Family Matters
Geese
Geese are up for International Group Of The Year. Picture: Press

International Artist Of The Year

  • Bad Bunny
  • Chappell Roan
  • CMAT
  • Doechii
  • Lady Gaga
  • ROSALIA
  • Sabrina Carpenter
  • sombr
  • Taylor Swift
  • Tyler, The Creator

International Group Of The Year

  • Geese
  • HAIM
  • HUNTR/Z-EJAE/Audrey Nuna/REI AMI
  • Tame Impala
  • Turnstile

International Song Of The Year

  • Alex Warren - Ordinary
  • Chappell Roan - Pink Pony Club
  • Disco Lines & Tinashe - No Broke Boys
  • Gigi Perez - Sailor Song
  • Gracie Abrams - That's So True
  • HUNTR/X-EJAE/Audrey Nuna/REI AMI - Golden
  • Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With A Smile
  • Ravyn Lenae - Love Me Not
  • ROSE & Bruno Mars - APT.
  • Sabrian Carpenter - Manchild
  • sombr - undressed
  • Taylor Swift - The Fate Of Ophelia
Sombr
Sombr's Undressed single has been recognised in the International Song Of The Year category. Picture: Press

Alternative/Rock Act

  • Blood Orange
  • Lola Young
  • Sam Fender
  • Wet Leg
  • Wolf Alice

Hip Hop/Grime/ Rap Act

  • Central Cee
  • Dave
  • Jim Legxacy
  • Little Simz
  • Loyle Carner

Dance Act

  • Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas
  • FKA Twigs
  • Fred again.../Skepta/PlaqueBoyMax
  • PinkPanthress
  • Sammy Virji

Pop Act

  • JADE
  • Lily Allen
  • Lola Young
  • Olivia Dean
  • RAYE

Critics' Choice Award

  • Jacob Alon: WINNER
  • Rose Gray
  • SIENNA SPIRO

