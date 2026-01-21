Sam Fender, Pulp and Wolf Alice among BRIT Awards 2026 nominees: See the full list here...
21 January 2026, 18:53 | Updated: 21 January 2026, 19:18
By Jenny Mensah
The Geordie singer-songwriter has received four nods in total, with nominations for the likes of Pulp, Lily Allen, Wolf Alice, Wet Leg, Geese, The Last Dinner Party and more.
The BRIT Awards 2026 with Mastercard nominations have been announced, with Sam Fenderpicking up four nods with Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Alternative/Rock Act.
Wolf Alicehave earned three nominations with nods for Group of the Year, Best Alternative/Rock Act and Album of the Year for The Clearing, while Wet Leg picked up two nods for Group of the Year and Best Alternative/Rock Act.
Pulp have earned their first BRITs nomination in 30 years for Group of the Year, while Lily Allen's viral comeback has earned her a nod for Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for her West End Girl album.
The biggest nominations of the year go to former BRIT School students Lola Young and Olivia Dean, who have both scored five nominations each.
See the full list of BRIT Awards 2026 nominations below...
The Last Dinner Partyhave received a nomination in the Group of the Year category, while Ed Sheeran has scored a nod in the Song of the Year category for Azizam.
Sombr has been recognised for International Artist Of The Year and International Song of the Year, and Geese, HAIM, Tame Impalaand Turnstile are among those honoured in the International Group of the Year Category.
Other British artists up for awards this year include Dave, CalvinHarris, JADE, LittleSimz, PinkPantheress, RAYE, SkyeNewman and more.
The winners will be announced during The BRIT Awards 2026 with Mastercard live show on Saturday 28th February, which takes place for the first time in Manchester atThe Co-op Live arena.
The show will be hosted by Jack Whitehall again this year, while ITV remains the official broadcaster for the 34th year, with the awards airing on ITV, STV, ITVX and STV Player.