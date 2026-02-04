The BRIT Awards 2026: Noel Gallagher awarded Songwriter of the Year

Noel Gallagher will collect his award at the ceremony in his hometown. Picture: Matt Crockett

The Oasis guitarist and chief songsmith has been recognised for his songwriting, which "has permeated the fabric of British culture for over 30 years".

Noel Gallagher is the recipient of the Songwriter of the Year award at The BRIT Awards 2026.

The Oasis legend will return to his hometown to attend the star-studded ceremony at The Co-op Live, Manchester on 28th February to collect the honour, which "recognises exceptional songwriting talent".

A press release reads: "Noel Gallagher’s songwriting has permeated the fabric of British culture for over 30 years, from his seminal work with Oasis to his ambitious and acclaimed solo albums with Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds. His songs span generations and have continued to resonate with audiences around the world like no other."

The BRITs Songwriter of the Year has included previous recipients Ed Sheeran, Kid Harpoon, RAYE and Charli xcx.

The band's much-anticipated Oasis Live ‘25 tour became a cultural phenomenon, seeing Noel and his formerly estranged brother Liam reunite to play 41 electrifying performances in cities across the world.

On the dates, they played setlist packed with some of the most iconic songs in music history, with Oasis fever taking over the country and dominating the airwaves as well as the charts.

The reunion dates brought Oasis and chief songwriter Noel's incredible songwriting back to the forefront of British culture and saw three Oasis albums dominate the Top 5 of the UK Album Chart with Time Flies… at Number 1, (What's The Story) Morning Glory? at number 2 and Definitely Maybe at 4.

In 2025 alone, Oasis sold in excess of 1 million albums- making them the only UK artist to do so the same year.

Oasis walk out at Wembley for last Live '25 UK show

Stacey Tang, Chair of the 2026 BRIT Awards Committee and Co-President of RCA Records at Sony Music UK said: ⁠"For more than three decades, Noel has crafted songs that have become part of our collective story - bold, brilliant, and always recognisable. His songs have soundtracked memories for multiple generations and defined the spirit of British music globally. Honouring Noel as Songwriter of the Year celebrates a remarkable body of work and a creative force that continues to connect and inspire artists and fans worldwide.”

Alongside his brother Liam, Noel has multiple BRITs to his name so far, with the group taking home the gong for Best British Group, Album of the Year and Outstanding Contribution to Music over the years.

Noel’s songwriting has also previously been recognised by the Ivor Novello Awards, where he was honoured with the prestigious Outstanding Song Collection award in 2013.

Oasis: the road to the reunion

