The BRIT Awards 2026 Critics' Choice: Jacob Alon, Rose Gray and SIENNA SPIRO make shortlist

Jacob Alon, Rose Gray and SIENNA SPIRO have been shortlisted for the BRIT Awards 2026 Critics' Choice. Picture: Press

The solo artists are all up for the prestigious award, which recognises emerging British talent each year.

By Jenny Mensah

The BRIT Awards with Mastercard 2026 has revealed that Jacob Alon, Rose Gray and SIENNA SPIRO are the artists nominated for the prestigious BRITs Critics’ Choice Award.

The newly announced solo artists have all been shortlisted for the prize, which recognises emerging British talent and helped kick-off the careers of previous winners Adele, Florence + The Machine, James Bay, Sam Fender, The Last Dinner Party and more.

The winner of the award will be announced in January, ahead of the The BRIT Awards 2026 with Mastercard ceremony, which will take place on Saturday 28th February from Manchester’s Co-op Live, marking the first time the event has been held in the city and outside of London.

As explained in a press release: "The award has reverted to its original name of Critics’ Choice for 2026, in acknowledgement of the importance of ‘critical acclaim’ to artists at this early and crucial stage of their career."

Jacob Alon has been shortlisted for The BRIT Awards 2026 Critics Choice Award. Picture: Press

Fife-raised singer-songwriter Jacob Alon said of the news: "Ya beauty! Tapadh leibh for recognising my work for this award you legends! Even though I’m Scottish & Irish before I’m British, I appreciate the BRITs critics for this recognition. I really care about and believe in this music and it makes my world brighter every time it reaches someone else. Hopefully this nomination means some more beautiful people might find something in this wee album. ‘Mon the gays!!!”

Jacob Alon - Fairy in a Bottle (Live)

Rose Gray has been shortlisted for The BRIT Awards 2026 Critics Choice Award. Picture: Press

East London artist Rose Gray said: “I’m so excited for this nomination!! This moment feels like a special reminder of how far this journey has carried me and what a crazy year it’s been. One year ago, I was manifesting so hard for my album ‘Louder, Please’ to travel, to find its people, to really get its light. And it did. Releasing this record has genuinely changed my life. I’m so grateful to everyone who’s been part of this journey and I can't wait for what's to come. Thank you BRITs ⭐️”.

Rose Gray - Free (Official Visualiser)

SIENNA SPIRO has been shortlisted for The BRIT Awards 2026 Critics Choice Award. Picture: Press

Soulful siren SIENNA SPIRO said of the honour: "So beyond honoured and grateful to be nominated for this year's Critics' Choice BRIT Award! To think I started releasing music last year, I would never have expected this at all. Thank you so much!"

SIENNA SPIRO - NEED ME (Official Music Video)

The The BRIT Awards 2026 with Mastercard Critics Choice, which was first launched in 2008 identify the future stars of British music, is decided by an expert panel of new music champions across media, broadcast and industry. The award is open to British artists who, as of 31st October 2025, have not yet achieved an Official Album Charts Top 20 placing or achieved more than one Top 20 chart placing in the Official Singles Chart.

The BRIT Awards 2026 Rising Star award winner will be announced in January 2026.

The BRIT Awards 2026 with Mastercard will take place on Saturday 28th February from Manchester’s Co-op Live and will air on ITV, STV, ITVX and STV Player.

See the previous BRIT Awards Critics’ Choice winners below:

2008 Adele (Duffy, Foals)

2009 Florence + The Machine (Little Boots, White Lies)

2010 Ellie Goulding (Delphic, Marina and the Diamonds)

2011 Jessie J (James Blake, The Vaccines)

2012 Emeli Sandé (Michael Kiwanuka, Maverick Sabre)

2013 Tom Odell (AlunaGeorge, Laura Mvula)

2014 Sam Smith (Ella Eyre, Chlöe Howl)

2015 James Bay (George The Poet, Years & Years)

2016 Jack Garratt (Izzy Bizu, Frances)

2017 Rag ’n’ Bone Man (Anne Marie, Dua Lipa)

2018 Jorja Smith (Stefflon Don, Mabel)

2019 Sam Fender (Lewis Capaldi, Mahalia)

2020 Celeste (Beabadoobee, Joy Crookes)

2021 Griff (Pa Salieu, Rina Sawayama)

2022 Holly Humberstone (Bree Runway, Lola Young)

2023 FLO (Holly Humberstone, Nia Archives)

2024 The Last Dinner Party (Caity Baser,Sekou)

2025 Myles Smith (Elmiene, Good Neighbours)