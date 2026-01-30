The BRIT Awards 2026: Wolf Alice confirmed to perform - find out who joins them at the ceremony and more
30 January 2026, 12:43
The BRIT Awards 2026 has confirmed the London four-piece among its performers so far. Here's everything you need to the ceremony...
The BRIT Awards 2026 with Mastercard has announced the latest acts set to perform at the ceremony this year.
After a successful move to the weekend since 2023, the prestigious ceremony awards confirmed it would take place in Manchester for 2026 and 2027, leaving London after almost five decades and The O2 Arena after 14 years.
Previously Olivia Dean and Harry Styles were confirmed to perform at The Co-op Live next month and now Wolf Alice have been added to the exciting list of performers set for the arena.
Theo Ellis of Wolf Alice said of the news: “We’re truly honoured to get the opportunity to play this year’s BRIT Awards! Can’t wait to see what everyone’s wearing, can’t wait to see who else is playing, can’t wait to have ten mini wines (after we play). Most of all can’t wait for a big night out in Manny. Make sure to tune in and watch it all live on the telly.”
Find out everything you need to know about The BRIT Awards 2026 with Mastercard so far including the ceremony date, start time, list of performers and nominees and if you can buy tickets.
When is The BRIT Awards 2026 with Mastercard?
The ceremony for The BRIT Awards 2026 with Mastercard takes place on Saturday 28th February at The Co-Op Live, Manchester - where it will be hosted for the first ever time.
Who is performing at The BRIT Awards 2026?
- Olivia Dean
- Harry Styles
- Wolf Alice
Who are the The BRIT Awards 2026 with Mastercard nominees?
Artist Of The Year
- Dave
- Fred again...
- JADE
- Lily Allen
- Little Simz
- Lola Young
- Olivia Dean
- PinkPantheress
- Sam Fender
- Self Esteem
Group of The Year
- The Last Dinner Party
- Pulp
- Sleep Token
- Wet Leg
- Wolf Alice
Mastercard Album Of The Year
- Dave - The Boy Who Played The Harp
- Lily Allen - West End Girl
- Olivia Dean - The Art Of Loving
- Sam Fender - People Watching
- Wolf Alice - The Clearing
Breakthrough Artist
- Barry Can't Swim
- EsDeeKid
- Jim Legxacy
- Lola Young
- Skye Newman
Song Of The Year with Mastercard - sponsored by Capital
- Calvin Harris, Clementine Douglas - Blessings
- CHRYSTAL, NOTION - The Days (NOTION Remix)
- Cynthia Erivo (feat Ariana Grande) - Defying Gravity
- Ed Sheeran - Azizam
- Fred again..., Skepta, PlaqueBoyMax - Victory Lap
- Lewis Capaldi - Survive
- Lola Young - Messy
- Myles Smith - Nice To Meet You
- Olivia Dean - Man I Need
- RAYE - WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!
- Sam Fender (with Olivia Dean) - Rein Me In
- Skye Newman - Family Matters
International Artist Of The Year
- Bad Bunny
- Chappell Roan
- CMAT
- Doechii
- Lady Gaga
- ROSALIA
- Sabrina Carpenter
- sombr
- Taylor Swift
- Tyler, The Creator
International Group Of The Year
- Geese
- HAIM
- HUNTR/Z-EJAE/Audrey Nuna/REI AMI
- Tame Impala
- Turnstile
International Song Of The Year
- Alex Warren - Ordinary
- Chappell Roan - Pink Pony Club
- Disco Lines & Tinashe - No Broke Boys
- Gigi Perez - Sailor Song
- Gracie Abrams - That's So True
- HUNTR/X-EJAE/Audrey Nuna/REI AMI - Golden
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With A Smile
- Ravyn Lenae - Love Me Not
- ROSE & Bruno Mars - APT.
- Sabrian Carpenter - Manchild
- sombr - undressed
- Taylor Swift - The Fate Of Ophelia
Alternative/Rock Act
- Blood Orange
- Lola Young
- Sam Fender
- Wet Leg
- Wolf Alice
Hip Hop/Grime/ Rap Act
- Central Cee
- Dave
- Jim Legxacy
- Little Simz
- Loyle Carner
Dance Act
- Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas
- FKA Twigs
- Fred again.../Skepta/PlaqueBoyMax
- PinkPanthress
- Sammy Virji
Pop Act
- JADE
- Lily Allen
- Lola Young
- Olivia Dean
- RAYE
Critics' Choice Award
- Jacob Alon: WINNER
- Rose Gray
- SIENNA SPIRO
How to watch The BRIT Awards 2026 with Mastercard:
The BRIT Awards will be broadcast exclusively on ITV1 and ITVX. It will be the 33rd year that ITV remains as The BRITs official broadcaster.
Who is hosting the The BRIT Awards 2026 with Mastercard?
Jack Whitehall is returning to host the BRITs for 2026, marking his sixth time at the helm of the awards ceremony, after having previously hosted it in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2025.
The news was announced via Whitehall's “Ode to Manchester”, shared exclusively across BRITs’ socials, where he covers everything from the cobbles of Coronation Street to the Curry Mile, the Industrial Revolution to the invention of barm cake.
What's The BRIT Awards 2026 with Mastercard trophy?
This year's BRIT Awards statuette has been designed internationally acclaimed British designer Matthew Williamson. Inspired by his Manchester roots and the city’s famous drive and resilience, the trophy is amber toned resin - resembling the golden honey of a worker bee, the city’s mascot - atop a globe representing the worldwide reach of British music.
Can you buy tickets to The BRIT Awards 2026 with Mastercard?
General admission tickets for The BRIT Awards 2026 appear to be sold out. However visit brits.co.uk/tickets for any VIP packages and any more information.
The Brit Awards 2026 with Mastercard takes place on Saturday 28th February at The Co-op Live, Manchester and will be broadcast exclusively on ITV1 and ITVX.