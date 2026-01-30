The BRIT Awards 2026: Wolf Alice confirmed to perform - find out who joins them at the ceremony and more

Wolf Alice are among the performers confirmed for The BRIT Awards 2026. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The BRIT Awards 2026 has confirmed the London four-piece among its performers so far. Here's everything you need to the ceremony...

The BRIT Awards 2026 with Mastercard has announced the latest acts set to perform at the ceremony this year.

After a successful move to the weekend since 2023, the prestigious ceremony awards confirmed it would take place in Manchester for 2026 and 2027, leaving London after almost five decades and The O2 Arena after 14 years.

Previously Olivia Dean and Harry Styles were confirmed to perform at The Co-op Live next month and now Wolf Alice have been added to the exciting list of performers set for the arena.

Theo Ellis of Wolf Alice said of the news: “We’re truly honoured to get the opportunity to play this year’s BRIT Awards! Can’t wait to see what everyone’s wearing, can’t wait to see who else is playing, can’t wait to have ten mini wines (after we play). Most of all can’t wait for a big night out in Manny. Make sure to tune in and watch it all live on the telly.”

Find out everything you need to know about The BRIT Awards 2026 with Mastercard so far including the ceremony date, start time, list of performers and nominees and if you can buy tickets.

Read more:

When is The BRIT Awards 2026 with Mastercard?

The ceremony for The BRIT Awards 2026 with Mastercard takes place on Saturday 28th February at The Co-Op Live, Manchester - where it will be hosted for the first ever time.

Sam Fender, Wolf Alice, Olivia Dean and Harry Styles will all perform at the BRIT Awards this year. Picture: Press

Who is performing at The BRIT Awards 2026?

Olivia Dean

Harry Styles

Wolf Alice

Who are the The BRIT Awards 2026 with Mastercard nominees?

Artist Of The Year

Dave

Fred again...

JADE

Lily Allen

Little Simz

Lola Young

Olivia Dean

PinkPantheress

Sam Fender

Self Esteem

Group of The Year

The Last Dinner Party

Pulp

Sleep Token

Wet Leg

Wolf Alice

Mastercard Album Of The Year

Dave - The Boy Who Played The Harp

Lily Allen - West End Girl

Olivia Dean - The Art Of Loving

Sam Fender - People Watching

Wolf Alice - The Clearing

Nominees for The BRIT Awards 2026 with Mastercard. Picture: Press

Breakthrough Artist

Barry Can't Swim

EsDeeKid

Jim Legxacy

Lola Young

Skye Newman

Song Of The Year with Mastercard - sponsored by Capital

Calvin Harris, Clementine Douglas - Blessings

CHRYSTAL, NOTION - The Days (NOTION Remix)

Cynthia Erivo (feat Ariana Grande) - Defying Gravity

Ed Sheeran - Azizam

Fred again..., Skepta, PlaqueBoyMax - Victory Lap

Lewis Capaldi - Survive

Lola Young - Messy

Myles Smith - Nice To Meet You

Olivia Dean - Man I Need

RAYE - WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!

Sam Fender (with Olivia Dean) - Rein Me In

Skye Newman - Family Matters

Sam Fender has racked up four nominations for the BRIT Awards 2026. Picture: Press

International Artist Of The Year

Bad Bunny

Chappell Roan

CMAT

Doechii

Lady Gaga

ROSALIA

Sabrina Carpenter

sombr

Taylor Swift

Tyler, The Creator

International Group Of The Year

Geese

HAIM

HUNTR/Z-EJAE/Audrey Nuna/REI AMI

Tame Impala

Turnstile

International Song Of The Year

Alex Warren - Ordinary

Chappell Roan - Pink Pony Club

Disco Lines & Tinashe - No Broke Boys

Gigi Perez - Sailor Song

Gracie Abrams - That's So True

HUNTR/X-EJAE/Audrey Nuna/REI AMI - Golden

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - Die With A Smile

Ravyn Lenae - Love Me Not

ROSE & Bruno Mars - APT.

Sabrian Carpenter - Manchild

sombr - undressed

Taylor Swift - The Fate Of Ophelia

Alternative/Rock Act

Blood Orange

Lola Young

Sam Fender

Wet Leg

Wolf Alice

Hip Hop/Grime/ Rap Act

Central Cee

Dave

Jim Legxacy

Little Simz

Loyle Carner

Dance Act

Calvin Harris & Clementine Douglas

FKA Twigs

Fred again.../Skepta/PlaqueBoyMax

PinkPanthress

Sammy Virji

Pop Act

JADE

Lily Allen

Lola Young

Olivia Dean

RAYE

Critics' Choice Award

Jacob Alon: WINNER

Rose Gray

SIENNA SPIRO

How to watch The BRIT Awards 2026 with Mastercard:

The BRIT Awards will be broadcast exclusively on ITV1 and ITVX. It will be the 33rd year that ITV remains as The BRITs official broadcaster.

Who is hosting the The BRIT Awards 2026 with Mastercard?

Jack Whitehall is returning to host the BRITs for 2026, marking his sixth time at the helm of the awards ceremony, after having previously hosted it in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2025.

The news was announced via Whitehall's “Ode to Manchester”, shared exclusively across BRITs’ socials, where he covers everything from the cobbles of Coronation Street to the Curry Mile, the Industrial Revolution to the invention of barm cake.

What's The BRIT Awards 2026 with Mastercard trophy?

This year's BRIT Awards statuette has been designed internationally acclaimed British designer Matthew Williamson. Inspired by his Manchester roots and the city’s famous drive and resilience, the trophy is amber toned resin - resembling the golden honey of a worker bee, the city’s mascot - atop a globe representing the worldwide reach of British music.

Can you buy tickets to The BRIT Awards 2026 with Mastercard?

General admission tickets for The BRIT Awards 2026 appear to be sold out. However visit brits.co.uk/tickets for any VIP packages and any more information.

The Brit Awards 2026 with Mastercard takes place on Saturday 28th February at The Co-op Live, Manchester and will be broadcast exclusively on ITV1 and ITVX.