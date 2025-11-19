BRIT Awards reveal 2026 trophy by acclaimed Manchester-born designer Matthew Williamson

The BRIT Awards 2026 trophy has been revealed. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The 2026 statuette was inspired by the Manchester worker bee, where the awards ceremony takes place next year.

The BRIT Awards with Mastercard has revealed its trophy design for 2026.

Manchester born British designer Matthew Williamson is the artist behind the design of the iconic statuette this year, which was inspired by the city's worker bee emblem.

A press release explains, the trophy is set in "amber toned resin - resembling the golden honey of a worker bee, the city’s mascot - atop a globe representing the worldwide reach of British music."

The BRITs 2026 statuette designed by Manchester-born artist Matthew Williamson. Picture: Press

On his inspiration for this year’s trophy, Matthew says: “I wanted to create something timeless and stylish that each recipient would feel proud to own and display. Whilst colour and pattern may have been a more predictable route for me, I wanted to pause, take stock and offer something truly personal to me. Above all, I wanted to ensure it connected to Manchester, the BRITs’ new location and my hometown.”

Matthew Williamson - the designer of the 2026 BRIT Award. Picture: Sophia Spring

He added: "Cast in a chic amber toned resin, the statue resembles the golden honey of a worker bee, Manchester‘s logo symbolising the city's role during the Industrial Revolution and so much more. This spirit to work hard and be part of the essential fabric of the nation still resonates with me today. The BRITs also represents the global reach of British music and so I designed the statue to sit on top of a globe. I imagine each deserving winner will feel on top of the world as they receive their award and I cannot wait to see the trophy I designed being part of the celebrations on the night."

Stacey Tang, Chair of the BRIT Awards and Co-President of RCA Records at Sony Music UK says: “The BRITs' move to Manchester has enabled us to think about how we do things in such a brilliant and different way so I am delighted that Matthew accepted the invitation to design the award for next year's show. As a creative from Manchester, he's brought a unique perspective to the design process, developing a simple, sophisticated and striking concept that embodies the spirit and values of the city and is also a visual statement for the show, supporting our ambition to put British music on the global stage. We couldn't be more pleased with what Matthew has created, and to have him be part of such a historic show in BRITs history.”

Glyn Aikins, Co-President of RCA Records at Sony Music UK says: "I’m thrilled to welcome Matthew Williamson as the designer of the 2026 BRIT Award trophy. Matthew’s bold, expressive creativity has shaped British fashion for over two decades, and his work has always stood at the intersection of art, style and cultural imagination. His vision for this year’s trophy draws inspiration from the iconic worker bee, a powerful symbol of Manchester’s resilience, community and creative spirit. The result brings a new sense of colour, optimism and individuality to the BRITs, perfectly capturing the energy of British music today. I couldn’t be more excited to unveil his design to artists, fans and the wider creative community."

The statuette will no doubt complement the ceremony as it was previously announced that the UK's biggest night in music will head to Manchester's Co-op Live in 2026 and 2027.

The news marked a bold new move for the historic event, which leaves London after almost five decades and The O2, London after 14 years.

BRIT Awards 2026 will take place at Manchester's Co-op Live. Picture: Press

The BRIT Awards 2026 will take place on Saturday 28th February and will be broadcast exclusively on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.

Jason Iley MBE, Chairman and CEO, Sony Music UK & Ireland said: “This is a very exciting time for The BRIT Awards. Moving to Manchester, the home of some of the most iconic and defining artists of our lifetime, will invigorate theshow and build on the BRITs legacy of celebrating and reinvesting in world-class music. Hosting the show in Manchester, with its vibrant cultural history, perfectly captures the spirit and energy of the BRIT Awards. I can’t wait to see the show at the amazing state-of-the art Co-op Live venue.”

Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester said: “For The BRIT Awards to move out of London is a massive coup for Greater Manchester. After 48 years, it is great that this prestigious global event is about to arrive in the UK capital of music and culture.

"Greater Manchester has an unparalleled music heritage known around the world, and this summer will play host to some of the biggest gigs on the planet. That was only made possible by our strong commitment to new talent and giving emerging artists the opportunities to make their name.

"We thank our friends at the BPI for choosing Manchester and we will pull out all the stops to show they made the right decision. Celebrating the BRIT Awards right here in the home of 24 hour party people is the next chapter in its story and you can be sure that we will help them do it in style.”

The BRITs will continue to raise funds to support education and well-being for young people through The BRIT Trust, which supports the BRIT School in south London and nationwide music therapy charity Nordoff & Robbins, among other organisations adjacent to the music industry.

Tim Leiweke, Co-Founder and CEO of Oak View Group said: “The BRITs are the most important music event in the UK and were always the highlight of the year, not only because of its immense cultural contribution, but because of their commitment to improving the lives of youth through music. It is our honour to partner with our friends at BPI and Sony Music, alongside the great city of Manchester, to host the BRITs at Co-op Live and join in their mission to create opportunities for youth through music. With Co-op Live, Manchester is embarking on another chapter in its rich musical journey, and others will soon learn what we know to be true, that Manchester is one of the greatest emerging markets in the UK for business, music and culture”.

Bev Craig, Leader of Manchester City Council said: “This is a massive boost for Manchester and we are delighted that The BRITs will be coming here for the first time in its history. Manchester is at the forefront of the UK music scene, from our iconic grassroots scene through to major events and this news is a major vote of confidence in Manchester. We have got here through a great partnership between the BPI, Co-op Live, Sony Music as well as our own businesses in the city and we hope this is the beginning of a long and successful partnership.”

Dr Jo Twist OBE, BPI CEO and BRITs Committee member, said: “The BRIT Awards have helped to tell the story of British music in all its brilliant diversity, capturing some of its most memorable moments, and this groundbreaking move to Manchester will only add to its rich legacy. This exciting new chapter celebrates not only the city’s exceptional musical heritage and its status as a powerhouse of British creativity, but the great depth of artistic energy and potential that exists all across the UK. I feel sure it will fire the imagination of fans, artists and the wider music community alike, and we look forward to sharing the experience with them.”

YolanDa Brown OBE DL, BPI Chair, said: "I believe that music touches everyone wherever they are and it is important that this is reflected by our industry in its strategy around a regional talent pipeline, touring, access to music education and more. So you can appreciate my delight at The BRIT Awards moving out of London for the first time ever, making that special connection with music fans in Manchester and the North of England. A city and region that has given us so much iconic music over the years and remains the home of such wonderful, diverse talent. As we approach the 50th anniversary of the first ever BRIT Awards in 1977, it is hard to imagine a more fitting and imaginative way to celebrate this special landmark and to keep the music alive.”

Katie Rawcliffe, Director of Entertainment & Daytime said: "ITV is for everyone, no matter where in the UK you live. As someone who grew up in the North, I'm so excited that The BRITs is coming live from Manchester this year for the very first time in its 48 year rich musical history. Those Mancunians know how to throw a party, so don't miss it!"

The BRIT Awards takes place on Saturday 28th February 2026 and will be broadcast exclusively on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.

