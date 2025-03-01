The BRIT Awards 2025 with Mastercard: full list of winners
1 March 2025, 21:13 | Updated: 1 March 2025, 22:58
The BRIT Awards 2025 with Mastercard took place at The O2 this evening (1st March): get the full list of winners and performances here.
The BRIT Awards 2025 with Mastercard took place at London's O2 Arena tonight (1st March).
The ceremony, which was hosted by comedian and presenter Jack Whitehall, saw performances from Sam Fender, The Last Dinner Party and Sabrina Carpenter, who opened the show with a tribute to the song Rule Britannia in the shape of her hit Espresso.
Charli xcx triumphed on the night, taking away five awards including Album Of The Year, Artist Of The Year and Song Of The Year for her collaboration with Billie Eilish, Guess.
The award for Best Alternative/Rock Act was presented by Kasabian's Serge Pizzorno and won by Sam Fender, who admitted: "I'm nowhere near as drunk as last time." The musician thanked his band, claiming that without them "I'm just a mad person shouting at walls."
Fender also performed the title track of his newly-released third album, People Watching.
The Last Dinner Party beat competition from the likes of English Teacher and Myles Smith to win Best New Act, after being given the Rising Star award last year.
Fontaines D.C. were awarded International Artist Of The Year, but were on tour in Australia. They sent a message, saying: ""We're buzzing with this, we reslly didn't expect to win it a second time." The group had won the same category in 2023.
Who performed at The BRIT Awards 2025?
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Teddy Swims
- Myles Smith
- JADE
- The Last Dinner Party
- Lola Young
- Sam Fender
- Ezra Collective + special guest Jorja Smith
The BRIT Awards 2025 with Mastercard - full list of winners:
Song Of The Year with Mastercard - supported by Capital
- WINNER: Charli xcx Ft Billie Eilish - Guess
- Artemas - i like the way you kiss me
- The Beatles - Now And Then
- BL3SS x CamrinWatsin (feat. bbyclose) - Kisses
- Central Cee (feat. Lil Baby) - BAND4BAND
- Chase & Status / Stormzy - Backbone
- Coldplay - feelslikeimfallinginlove
- Dua Lipa - Training Season
- Ella Henderson (feat. Rudimental) - Alibi
- JADE - Angel Of My Dreams
- Jordan Adetunji - Kehlani
- KSI (feat. Trippie Redd) - Thick Of It
- Myles Smith - Stargazing
- Sam Ryder - You're Christmas To Me
- Sonny Fodera / Jazzy / D.O.D - Someday
Pop Act - supported by Capital
- WINNER: Jade
- Charli xcx
- Dua Lipa
- Lola Young
- Myles Smith
Alternative/Rock Act
- WINNER: Sam Fender
- Beabadoobee
- The Cure
- Ezra Collective
- The Last Dinner Party
BRITs Rising Star
- Myles Smith
Dance Act
- WINNER: Charli xcx
- Becky Hill
- Chase & Status
- Fred again..
- Nia Archives
Group of The Year
- WINNER: Ezra Collective
- Bring Me The Horizon
- Coldplay
- The Cure
- The Last Dinner Party
Global Success
- Sabrina Carpenter
International Song Of The Year
- WINNER: Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!
- Benson Boone - Beautiful Things
- Beyoncé - Texas Hold 'Em
- Billie Eilish - Birds Of A Feather
- Djo - End of Beginning
- Eminem - Houdini
- Hozier - Too Sweet
- Jack Harlow - Lovin On Me
- Noah Kahan - Stick Season
- Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen) - I Had Some Help
- Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso
- Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)
- Taylor Swift (feat. Post Malone) - Fortnight
- Teddy Swims - Lose Control
- Tommy Richman - Million Dollar Baby
Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act - supported by Capital XTRA
- WINNER: Stormzy
- Central Cee
- Dave
- Ghetts
- Little Simz
R&B Act
- WINNER: Raye
- Cleo Sol
- Flo
- Jorja Smith
- Michael Kiwanuka
International Group Of The Year
- WINNER: Fontaines D.C.
- Amyl and The Sniffers
- Confidence Man
- Future & Metro Boomin
- Linkin Park
Best New Artist
- WINNER: The Last Dinner Party
- English Teacher
- Ezra Collective
- Myles Smith
- Rachel Chinouriri
International Artist Of The Year
- WINNER: Chappell Roan
- Adrianne Lenker
- Asake
- Benson Boone
- Beyoncé
- Billie Eilish
- Kendrick Lamar
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Taylor Swift
- Tyler, The Creator
Artist Of The Year
- WINNER: Charli xcx
- Beabadoobee
- Central Cee
- Dua Lipa
- Fred again
- Jamie xx
- Michael Kiwanuka
- Nia Archives
- Rachel Chinouriri
- Sam Fender
Producer of the Year
- A. G. Cook (winner)
Songwriter of the Year
- Charli xcx
Mastercard Album Of The Year
- WINNER: Charli xcx - BRAT
- The Cure - Songs Of A Lost World
- Dua Lipa - Radical Optimism
- Ezra Collective - Dance, No One's Watching
- The Last Dinner Party - Prelude To Ecstasy
Who hosted the The BRIT Awards 2025 with Mastercard?
Jack Whitehall returned to host the BRITs for 2025, marking his fifth time at the helm of the awards ceremony, after having previously hosted it in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021.
The actor and comedian said: “I’m really excited to be returning to The BRITs, it’s an absolute honour. The last show I did was in 2021, which had a fair few restrictions due to COVID. So, it always felt like, due to circumstances beyond my control, I’d maybe gone out with a little bit of a whimper. I think The BRITs 2025 is going to make up for that and be a really big night!”
Who designed The BRIT Awards 2025 with Mastercard trophy?
Gabriel Moses is the designer for the The BRIT Awards 2025 with Mastercard trophy, where he represents both Nigeria and South London. The multi-disciplinary artist has captured everyone from Skepta to Zinedine Zidane.