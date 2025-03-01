The BRIT Awards 2025 with Mastercard: full list of winners

The BRIT Awards 2025 with Mastercard: The Last DInner Party, Sam Fender and Sergio Pizzorno. Picture: Getty Images

By Radio X

The BRIT Awards 2025 with Mastercard took place at The O2 this evening (1st March): get the full list of winners and performances here.

The BRIT Awards 2025 with Mastercard took place at London's O2 Arena tonight (1st March).

The ceremony, which was hosted by comedian and presenter Jack Whitehall, saw performances from Sam Fender, The Last Dinner Party and Sabrina Carpenter, who opened the show with a tribute to the song Rule Britannia in the shape of her hit Espresso.

Charli xcx triumphed on the night, taking away five awards including Album Of The Year, Artist Of The Year and Song Of The Year for her collaboration with Billie Eilish, Guess.

The award for Best Alternative/Rock Act was presented by Kasabian's Serge Pizzorno and won by Sam Fender, who admitted: "I'm nowhere near as drunk as last time." The musician thanked his band, claiming that without them "I'm just a mad person shouting at walls."

Fender also performed the title track of his newly-released third album, People Watching.

Sam Fender performed his track People Watching at the BRIT Awards 2025 with Mastercard. Picture: JMEnternational/Getty Images

The Last Dinner Party beat competition from the likes of English Teacher and Myles Smith to win Best New Act, after being given the Rising Star award last year.

Fontaines D.C. were awarded International Artist Of The Year, but were on tour in Australia. They sent a message, saying: ""We're buzzing with this, we reslly didn't expect to win it a second time." The group had won the same category in 2023.

Sabrina Carpenter opened the BRITs 2025 live show. Picture: JMEnternational/Getty Images

Sergio Pizzorno of Kasabian presented the Alternative/Rock Act Award to Sam Febder. Picture: JMEnternational/Getty Images

Who performed at The BRIT Awards 2025?

Sabrina Carpenter

Teddy Swims

Myles Smith

JADE

The Last Dinner Party

Lola Young

Sam Fender

Ezra Collective + special guest Jorja Smith

Aurora Nishevci, Emily Roberts, Abigail Morris, Lizzie Mayland and Georgia Davies of The Last Dinner Party performing at the BRIT Awards 2025 with Mastercard. Picture: Getty Images

The BRIT Awards 2025 with Mastercard - full list of winners:

Song Of The Year with Mastercard - supported by Capital

WINNER: Charli xcx Ft Billie Eilish - Guess

Artemas - i like the way you kiss me

The Beatles - Now And Then

BL3SS x CamrinWatsin (feat. bbyclose) - Kisses

Central Cee (feat. Lil Baby) - BAND4BAND

Chase & Status / Stormzy - Backbone

Coldplay - feelslikeimfallinginlove

Dua Lipa - Training Season

Ella Henderson (feat. Rudimental) - Alibi

JADE - Angel Of My Dreams

Jordan Adetunji - Kehlani

KSI (feat. Trippie Redd) - Thick Of It

Myles Smith - Stargazing

Sam Ryder - You're Christmas To Me

Sonny Fodera / Jazzy / D.O.D - Someday

Charli XCX accepts the award for Song Of the Year. Picture: Getty

Pop Act - supported by Capital

WINNER: Jade

Charli xcx

Dua Lipa

Lola Young

Myles Smith

Alternative/Rock Act

WINNER: Sam Fender

Beabadoobee

The Cure

Ezra Collective

The Last Dinner Party

Sam Fender accepts the award for Best Alternative/Rock Act on stage during The BRIT Awards 2025 with Mastercard. Picture: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty

BRITs Rising Star

Myles Smith

Myles Smith accepts the Rising Star Award from The Last Dinner Party, who accepted the honour last year. Picture: JMEnternational/Getty Images

Dance Act

WINNER: Charli xcx

Becky Hill

Chase & Status

Fred again..

Nia Archives

Group of The Year

WINNER: Ezra Collective

Bring Me The Horizon

Coldplay

The Cure

The Last Dinner Party

Global Success

Sabrina Carpenter

International Song Of The Year

WINNER: Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!

Benson Boone - Beautiful Things

Beyoncé - Texas Hold 'Em

Billie Eilish - Birds Of A Feather

Djo - End of Beginning

Eminem - Houdini

Hozier - Too Sweet

Jack Harlow - Lovin On Me

Noah Kahan - Stick Season

Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen) - I Had Some Help

Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso

Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Taylor Swift (feat. Post Malone) - Fortnight

Teddy Swims - Lose Control

Tommy Richman - Million Dollar Baby

Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act - supported by Capital XTRA

WINNER: Stormzy

Central Cee

Dave

Ghetts

Little Simz

R&B Act

WINNER: Raye

Cleo Sol

Flo

Jorja Smith

Michael Kiwanuka

International Group Of The Year

WINNER: Fontaines D.C.

Amyl and The Sniffers

Confidence Man

Future & Metro Boomin

Linkin Park

Best New Artist

WINNER: The Last Dinner Party

English Teacher

Ezra Collective

Myles Smith

Rachel Chinouriri

International Artist Of The Year

WINNER: Chappell Roan

Adrianne Lenker

Asake

Benson Boone

Beyoncé

Billie Eilish

Kendrick Lamar

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

Tyler, The Creator

Artist Of The Year

WINNER: Charli xcx

Beabadoobee

Central Cee

Dua Lipa

Fred again

Jamie xx

Michael Kiwanuka

Nia Archives

Rachel Chinouriri

Sam Fender

Producer of the Year

A. G. Cook (winner)

Songwriter of the Year

Charli xcx

Mastercard Album Of The Year

WINNER: Charli xcx - BRAT

The Cure - Songs Of A Lost World

Dua Lipa - Radical Optimism

Ezra Collective - Dance, No One's Watching

The Last Dinner Party - Prelude To Ecstasy

Jack Whitehall poses with a BRIT Award. Picture: Press

Who hosted the The BRIT Awards 2025 with Mastercard?

Jack Whitehall returned to host the BRITs for 2025, marking his fifth time at the helm of the awards ceremony, after having previously hosted it in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021.

The actor and comedian said: “I’m really excited to be returning to The BRITs, it’s an absolute honour. The last show I did was in 2021, which had a fair few restrictions due to COVID. So, it always felt like, due to circumstances beyond my control, I’d maybe gone out with a little bit of a whimper. I think The BRITs 2025 is going to make up for that and be a really big night!”

The BRIT Awards 2025 with Mastercard took place at The O2 Arena. Picture: Press

Who designed The BRIT Awards 2025 with Mastercard trophy?

Gabriel Moses is the designer for the The BRIT Awards 2025 with Mastercard trophy, where he represents both Nigeria and South London. The multi-disciplinary artist has captured everyone from Skepta to Zinedine Zidane.