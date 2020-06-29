The BRIT Awards 2021 postponed with new date confirmed

Alex Turner at The BRIT Awards 2014. Picture: Photo by Matt Kent/WireImage

The annual awards ceremony will be pushed back by three months next year to allow

The BRIT Awards have been moved back in 2021.

The annual awards ceremony and one of the biggest musical nights of the UK calendar - which usually takes place in February at The 02, London - has been rescheduled to 11 May next year.

Organisers explained in a statement on the official BRITs website: "We have made this decision after consulting with the music industry and show partners Mastercard, ITV and AEG. Along with the many safety and logistical considerations of staging a huge awards ceremony in February for those putting the event on as well as the guests, we believe that this move will give a fairer opportunity to all artists, as well as ensuring a mix of huge domestic and global superstars that annually attend and perform at the show."

Speaking about the decision to move the date Geoff Taylor, Chief Executive, BPI & BRIT Awards Ltd said: "We want to make sure that The BRITs delivers the outstanding production levels, superstar performances and live excitement that make it the biggest night in music."

He added: "We believe that the best way to achieve this in 2021 is to move the show back a few months to May, and we are already at work planning a spectacular event that will remind us how important music has been in getting us all through these difficult times. I would like to thank our labels, ITV, AEG and Mastercard and all our partners for their fantastic support."

This year's BRIT Awards saw winners in Foals, Lewis Capaldi and Stormzy - with a special tribute to the late Caroline Flack and stand-out performances from the likes of Lizzo, Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Dave.

