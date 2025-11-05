Babyshambles share Dandy Hooligan single – their first new music in 12 years

Babyshambles have shared their first new single. Picture: Barnaby Fairley

By Jenny Mensah

Pete Doherty and co have released a brand new single, which is their first in a dozen years.

Babyshambles have unveiled their first new music in 12 years.

As a press release explains, the reggae and ska- inspired single entitled Dandy Hooligans - which is released through Strap Originals - is "loosely based on the escapades of sharply dressed band associate Bob Morris, who has for many years, served his time in the anti-nazi ranks."

The infectious track, which was recorded in Normandy and Manchester, isn't just about Bob Morris but also sees him feature in the song's accompanying video.

Watch the official video for Dandy Hooligan, which was filmed The Libertines' long-time photographer Roger Sargent, below:

Babyshambles - Dandy Hooligan (Official Video)

Speaking of the single, frontman Pete Doherty said: "It’s a well turned-out, elegantly crafted; reggae-ska-pop song… with a sweet melody to bowl along to with your sharpened walking cane…. Word from the ‘shambles camp is that it’s a homage to a legendary National Front basher."

The artwork for Babyshambles' Dandy Hooligan single. Picture: Press

Meanwhile, this month will see the band embark on tour dates - which marks their first live shows in 11 years.

The dates, which kick off Coventry's HMV Empire on 13th November, will see the band - completed by guitarist Mick Whitnall, bassist Drew McConnell and drummer Adam Ficek - will also include a date at Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse and culminate in a December show at London KOKO.

Visit https://www.tegeurope.com/events/babyshambles/ to see their full dates and to buy any remaining tickets.

Babyshambles 2025 UK tour dates:

Thurs 13th November: Coventry HMV Empire

Fri 14th November: Norwich The Nick Rayns LCR

Sun 16th November: London O2 Academy - Brixton SOLD OUT

Mon 24th November: Oxford O2 Academy

Tue 25th November: Stoke Keele SU

Wed 26th November: Birmingham O2 Academy

Thu 27th November: Cardiff Tramshed

Sat 29th November: Liverpool Mountford Hall

Sun 30th November: Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse

Mon 1st November: Middlesbrough Empire

Tues 2nd November: Newcastle O2 City Hall

Thur 4th November: Glasgow O2 Academy SOLD OUT

Fri 5th November: Glasgow O2 Academy

Sun 7th December: Leeds O2 Academy

Mon 8th December: Nottingham Rock City

Tue 9th December: Bristol O2 Academy

Mon 15th December: London KOKO

The band will also mark 20 years of their debut album Down In Albion with a special expanded and remastered re-issue.

The anniversary edition will include a number of sessions tracks, rarities and b-sides in a double vinyl edition. It will be available on limited edition cream-coloured vinyl.

Additionally there will be a very limited number of blue vinyl copies personalised by Peter Doherty, to recreate the hand-draw artwork he sketched out for the album’s first release. These editions are exclusively available from Babyshambles and Rough Trade Records’ online shops and can be pre-ordered here.

