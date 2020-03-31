WATCH: Fans react as Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish apologises for breaking lockdown rules

Watch the footballer's apology video, which he's issued after leaving his house to meet a friend over the weekend, after urging fans to stay at home.

Aston Villa midfielder and club Captain Jack Grealish has taken to Twitter to issue an apology after he was caught breaking the rules on lockdown over the weekend.

The footballer was among many sports stars and celebrities urging fans to stay at home amid the coronavirus outbreak, but was caught flouting the rules himself after his Range Rover crashed into parked cars near Solihull, West Midlands.

After it is believed he went round to a mates house and partied until the early hours, the footballer has since apologised on social media.

The footballer said in a video: "Hi everybody, I just want to do a quick video message just to say how deeply embarrassed I am by about what has happened this weekend."

Aston Villa footballer Jack Grealish after breaking lockdown rules. Picture: Twitter/JackGrealish

He added: "I know it's a tough time for everyone at the moment, being locked indoors for so long, and I obviously just got a call off a friend asking me to go round to his and I stupidly agreed to do so.

"I don't want anyone to make the same mistake that I did,I obviously and genuinely I want to stay at home and follow the rules and guidelines of what we've been asked to do.

"I know for a fact that I'll be doing that in the near future now, and obviously as I said I urge everyone to do the same.

"I hope everyone can accept my apology and we can move on from this and hopefully in the near future we can all be out enjoying ourselves again, once this has all boiled over."

Fans have reacted to his apology, with most not being overly sympathetic.

Honestly? What a numpty — Kitty Never Going Out Again (@Fattythedragon) March 31, 2020

I’ve a son on the NHS vulnerable list so thanks for not doing your part by staying in the massive house you have with all your money! So many people struggling financially and still do what’s asked of them to help others. You should be ashamed of yourself! #StayAtHome — Dace Bonnet (@EggGun) March 31, 2020

As apologies go, that's pathetic. My granddad/great granddad went to war, all you had to do was stay home & you couldn't even do that, after having the cheek to tell everyone else to. Dragged our great club through the mud again, stop advising others sort yourself out — Vital Villa (@VitalVilla) March 30, 2020

However, some did commend him for his apology, and asked others to cut the footballer some slack.

At least he's apologised. Many others could have hidden away. — WF (@WFAPEX) March 30, 2020

Unless you’re a saint and have never done anything wrong in life yourself, get off your high horse. — Wayne Herbert (@TheVillans) March 31, 2020

Aston Villa football club issued a statement on Monday 30 March, slamming the footballers actions, and confirming he will be fined, with the proceeds going to charity.

They said: "Aston Villa is deeply disappointed that one of our players ignored the Government’s guidance on staying at home during the Coronavirus crisis.

"Club Captain Jack Grealish has accepted that his decision to leave his house was wrong and entirely unnecessary. It breached the government guidelines which are clear and should be adhered to by everybody.

"The player will be disciplined and fined with the proceeds donated to The University Hospitals Charity in Birmingham."

