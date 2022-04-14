The Global Awards crowns 2022 winners

By Radio X

Sam Fender, Coldplay and Ed Sheeran are among the artists to receive a prize. See the full list of winners here.

The winners of The Global Awards 2022 were revealed today (Thursday 14th April 2022), with Ed Sheeran picking up THREE awards.

Now in its fifth year, The Global Awards brings together Global’s radio stations; Capital, Heart, Smooth, Classic FM, Radio X, Capital XTRA, Capital Dance and Gold, as well as Global Player, to honour the biggest stars of music, podcasting and entertainment.

Sam Fender is among the winners of The Global Awards 2022. Picture: Press

With his fourth solo album, =, released in 2021 to critical acclaim, Ed Sheeran won big at The Global Awards 2022, being named Best Male and Best British Artist, with Bad Habits revealed as the Most Played Song across Global’s radio stations in 2021.

Also celebrating wins are Sam Fender who won Best Indie and Coldplay who were honoured with the Best Group prize.

Coldplay picked up the gong for Best Group. Picture: Press

Justin Bieber was named Best Pop, Diplo was crowned Best Dance Act and Elton John was celebrated in the Mass Appeal category.

Elton John took home a Global Award for Mass Appeal. Picture: Rocket Entertainment/Ben Gibson

Mimi Webb was named Rising Star, following in the footsteps of previous winners Joel Corry, Mabel, Aitch and Halsey, in recognition of her breakthrough success.

John Williams was awarded Best Classical Artist while Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally’s chart-topping My Therapist Ghosted Me was named Best Podcast.

American artist Lil Nas X, whose debut album, Montero, arrived last September and who recently teased new music on Twitter, was given a special award for creativity.

Commenting on his triple Global Award win, Ed Sheeran said: “Thank you so much for my Best Male Award, this is really cool, thank you Global for all the support, thank you Ashley it’s been a long journey and thank you from day one for being so supportive. And then also Best British Act, I’m very honoured to be part of the British music industry, it’s a very incredible landscape to be part of at the moment, and it has been for the last ten years, but it's very, very exciting at the moment. Lots of new and up and coming acts that are very exciting as well. And Most Played for ‘Bad Habits’, thanks to my radio team, and Global for smashing it and to the listeners at home who haven’t complained about it yet!”

Ed Sheeran was the big winner this year, picking up three awards. Picture: Press

THE GLOBAL AWARDS 2022 WINNERS:

MOST PLAYED SONG 2021

Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits

BEST GROUP

Coldplay

BEST FEMALE

Anne-Marie

BEST MALE

Ed Sheeran

BEST BRITISH ACT

Ed Sheeran

RISING STAR

Mimi Webb

BEST CLASSICAL ARTIST

John Williams

MASS APPEAL

Elton John

BEST PODCAST

My Therapist Ghosted Me

BEST HIP HOP OR R&B

Dave

BEST INDIE ACT

Sam Fender

BEST POP ACT

Justin Bieber

BEST DANCE ACT

Diplo

SPECIAL AWARD

Lil Nas X – For Creativity

The Global Awards is an annual awards ceremony celebrating the very best in music, podcasting and entertainment. The Global Awards brings together Global’s radio brands including Capital, Capital XTRA, Classic FM, Gold, Heart, LBC, Radio X and Smooth and recognises an array of talent across a huge range of categories.