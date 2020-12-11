You're a music master if you can score 100% on this 1993 lyric quiz

11 December 2020, 20:10

Stars of 1993: Radiohead, Nirvana, 4 Non Blondes and Lenny Kravitz
Stars of 1993: Radiohead, Nirvana, 4 Non Blondes and Lenny Kravitz. Picture: YouTube

How well do you remember the year that brought us In Utero, Are You Gonna Go My Way, 4 Non Blondes and more...

1993 was the year that kick started Britpop and saw Radiohead's Creep finally get in the charts. It was also the year that Nirvana issued their final album and Suede issued their first.

But how well do you remember the lyrics from that most excellent of years?

We'll give you a lyric from a tune that was big in '93. All you have to do is match it to the song it's taken from.

