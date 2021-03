Which rock star's handwriting is this?

Who wrote it - John Lennon, Kurt Cobain or David Bowie? Picture: Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music/Tim Boxer/Getty Images

Can you recognise the scribbles and scrawls of a musical legend?

We’ll offer you a snippet of handwriting from a superstar of rock and pop. All you have to do is pick which artist was holding the pen at the time.