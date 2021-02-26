Which rock star gave this classic quote?

Which legend said this? Picture: Radio X

Which of these famous rock stars spout forth these words of wisdom? See if you can match the quote to the musician.

Rock stars. When they're not singing, they're talking. And when they're talking they're usually giving their opinion on their work, the music industry or whatever else is causing them grief at that particular moment.

But occasionally, a famous musician will offer a gem of a quote. Which rock stars said these particular lines?