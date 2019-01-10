QUIZ: Think You Can Translate This Classic Sopranos Lingo?

Today marks the 20th anniversary of The Sopranos, but can you remember anything they were actually saying?

10 January 2019 marks 20 years since the first ever episode of The Sopranos aired.

The mafia drama will always be hailed as one of the best series of all time, but when it comes to the lingo, could you parlay with Tony Soprano and get into his good graces or would you end up looking like a total Cafone?

Would you be inducted into the family or end up sleeping with the fishes?

Test yourself on some of The Sopranos' most popular words and phrases here:

READ MORE: 10 Things we have to thank Breaking Bad for...

Lead photo credit: Anthony Neste/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images